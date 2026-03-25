West Delhi Home Burgled, Valuables Worth Lakhs Stolen

A brazen burglary in Delhi's Hari Nagar saw thieves make off with gold, silver, and cash while the homeowners were at a temple, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points A house in West Delhi's Hari Nagar was burgled while the residents were visiting a temple.

Gold jewellery, silver articles, and approximately Rs 4 lakh in cash were stolen from the home.

CCTV footage shows a masked individual arriving on a scooter with a fake number plate.

The suspect handed over the stolen items to an associate before fleeing.

Police are investigating the burglary, tracking suspects, and working to recover the stolen property.

A house in west Delhi's Hari Nagar area was burgled while the occupants had gone out for a temple visit, with gold and silver jewellery along with cash worth several lakhs stolen, police said on Wednesday.

The incident was reported after the complainant, Rishabh Khanna (28), of Virender Nagar, returned home with his family on Tuesday evening to find the main gate lock broken and the house ransacked.

Khanna told police that the family had gone to Jhande Walan Temple for darshan earlier in the day. Upon their return, they discovered that valuables had been stolen from the premises.

Investigation Details

During verification, gold jewellery weighing about 40 tolas, silver articles weighing approximately 3.5 kg and cash of about Rs 4 lakh were found missing, a senior police officer said. A case has been registered, and an investigation has been taken up.

Analysis of CCTV footage from the area revealed that an unidentified person arrived on a scooter fitted with a fake number plate. The accused, wearing a mask and gloves, entered the house and carried out the burglary within a short span of time.

Further probe showed that after committing the theft, the accused handed over a bag containing the stolen items to an associate near a hotel before the two fled in different directions.

Ongoing Efforts

Police said efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused persons. Multiple teams have been constituted, and raids are being conducted at suspected locations.

"The suspects are being tracked, and their identities are being verified. Necessary steps are being taken to recover the stolen property at the earliest," an officer added.