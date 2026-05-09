Kerala Police Investigate Hoax Bomb Threat Email

Kerala Police have launched a thorough investigation into a hoax email threatening bomb blasts at courts and collectorates across the state, triggering security alerts and raising concerns about cyber threats.

Key Points Kerala Police are investigating a hoax email threatening bomb blasts at collectorates and courts.

The email was received by a District Collector in Bikaner, Rajasthan, prompting the alert.

Security checks were conducted across Kerala following the threat.

The email is suspected to have been generated using a dark web platform.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the IT Act, and the Kerala Police Act.

A probe has been launched after a hoax email claiming that blasts would take place at collectorates and courts across the state was received by a District Collector in Rajasthan, police said on Saturday.

Thiruvananthapuram City Cyber Police registered a case on Friday and began an investigation into the incident.

Details of the Hoax Email Threat

According to police, the email was received on May 6 in the official email ID of the District Collector of Bikaner in Rajasthan.

Police said the email, written in Hindi, claimed that explosions would occur at courts and collectorates across Kerala.

Response and Investigation

The Rajasthan Police subsequently alerted Kerala Police, following which security checks were conducted at various locations in the state.

The threat was later confirmed to be a hoax, police said.

Based on directions from the Police Headquarters, the Cyber Police registered a case and launched an investigation to identify the person behind the email.

Dark Web Suspicions

Police officials said the email was suspected to have been generated using a dark web platform and further investigation was underway.

The case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Information Technology Act and the Kerala Police Act, police added.