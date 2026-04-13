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Home  » News » Bomb scare hits Bihar courts: Email threats deemed hoax

Bomb scare hits Bihar courts: Email threats deemed hoax

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 13, 2026 19:49 IST

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Bomb threats sent via email to civil courts in Hajipur and Kishanganj, Bihar, prompted police investigations before being declared hoaxes, causing disruption and raising security concerns.

Key Points

  • Hajipur and Kishanganj civil courts in Bihar received bomb threats via email.
  • Police investigations, including bomb detection and dog squads, were deployed to both court premises.
  • The bomb threats were determined to be hoaxes, and no actual explosives were found.
  • FIR has been registered and legal proceedings will be carried out against the threat.

Hajipur and Kishanganj civil courts on Monday received bomb threats through email, which later turned out to be hoax, officials said.

Talking to PTI, Hajipur Sadar SDPO Subodh Kumar said, "Officials at the Hajipur civil court received an email containing a bomb threat around 11 am. Police carried out an intensive search of the premises."

 

Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and dog squad were rushed to the court premises, but no real threat was found by the end of the day, he added.

Kumar said that an FIR has been registered in this matter.

Kishanganj SDPO-2 Mangalesh Kumar Singh said, "We received information from court officials regarding an email containing a bomb threat. We inspected the premises according to our standard security parameters. BDDS and the dog squad were also deployed for inspection."

The threat turned out to be a hoax, but police will carry out other related legal proceedings against the threat, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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