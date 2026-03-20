Hoax Bomb Threats Trigger Court Evacuations in Madhya Pradesh

Courts in Madhya Pradesh faced disruption as hoax bomb threats prompted evacuations and police searches, highlighting the increasing trend of cyber-related security concerns.

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points Several courts in Madhya Pradesh, including those in Satna, Maihar, and Barwani, were evacuated due to email threats of 'poisonous gas bombs'.

Police conducted thorough searches of the court premises but found no suspicious objects, confirming the threats were a hoax.

The emails, some written in Tamil, warned of multiple bombs set to explode in the afternoon.

The police cyber cell is investigating the source of the fake emails to take appropriate legal action.

Similar bomb threat emails have been received by other institutions in Madhya Pradesh in recent months, indicating a pattern of such hoaxes.

Police evacuated district courts in Madhya Pradesh's Satna, Maihar and Barwani and carried out a thorough search following email threats to detonate multiple "poisonous gas bombs" in their premises on Friday, but found no suspicious object, officials said.

Courts in these three districts and some others received emails on their respective address claiming "poisonous gas bombs" have been planted on their premises and they will explode in the afternoon, but all of them turned out to be a hoax, they said.

Emails received by district courts in Satna and Barwani warned of 15 poisonous gas bombs each exploding in their premises, but the number was not specific in the message sent to the Maihar court.

Principal District and Sessions Judge of Barwani Mahendra Kumar Jain told reporters, "An email written in Tamil was received at the district court's address stating that 15 poisonous gas bombs had been placed in the court premises and would explode. We immediately informed the police."

Superintendent of Police Padmavilochan Shukla said acting on this information, the court premises were evacuated by sending police force and bomb disposal squad and were thoroughly searched, but no suspicious object was found.

The SP said the police's cyber cell is investigating from where the fake email threatening bomb blasts was sent and after the probe, appropriate legal action will be taken.

Similar bomb threat emails were received by the district courts of Satna and Maihar in the morning, said another official.

The emails claimed that poisonous gas bombs have been planted in the court premises and judges offices, which will explode at 1 pm, he said.

The district and sessions judge of the two districts immediately took cognizance of the matter and informed the collector and the SP, leading to a extensive search of the premises by bomb squad and security personnel, but nothing suspicious was found, the official stated.

Furthermore, email threats were received to blow up all district courts, including those at Maihar, Nagaud and Amarpatan, he said.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Devendra Singh Chauhan said the Satna district court received an email in Tamil, threatening to blow up the court with 15 poisonous gas cylinders.

Similar threats were also reported from neighbouring districts like Rewa, Maihar, and Jabalpur, but police did not find any explosive device during the searches.

Cases were registered in the matter and further investigations were underway, the official said.

Officials said that over the past few months, fake emails threatening to bomb airports, bank branches, hospitals and schools were received in various parts of the state.