Dhanbad Court Bomb Threat: Police Investigate Hoax Email

Source: PTI
March 12, 2026 14:57 IST

A bomb threat emailed to the Dhanbad Civil Court prompted a police investigation and security sweep, ultimately revealing the incident to be a hoax.

Key Points

  • Dhanbad Civil Court received a bomb threat via email claiming multiple 'cyanide bombs' were planted.
  • Police conducted a thorough search with bomb disposal and dog squads but found no explosive material.
  • Security has been increased in and around the Dhanbad Civil Court complex following the hoax.
  • Police are investigating the source of the threatening email using technical and cyber cell resources.
  • This is not the first bomb threat received by the Dhanbad Civil Court, with a previous incident occurring in February.

The Dhanbad Civil Court received a bomb threat, which turned out to be a hoax, a police officer said.

An email sent to the court claimed that multiple 'cyanide bombs' have been planted, police said.

 

SP City Dhanbad Ritvik Shrivastav said, "As soon as police were informed by court officials, we rushed to the spot with bomb disposal and dog squads and carried out a comprehensive search for two hours, but no explosive material has been found so far. Security has been tightened in and around the courts."

The police, along with the technical and cyber cell, are analysing the source of the email, the SP said.

The Dhanbad Civil Court had earlier received bomb threats in February.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk

