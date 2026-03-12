Dhanbad Court Bomb Threat: Police Investigate Hoax Email

A bomb threat emailed to the Dhanbad Civil Court prompted a police investigation and security sweep, ultimately revealing the incident to be a hoax.

The Dhanbad Civil Court received a bomb threat, which turned out to be a hoax, a police officer said.

An email sent to the court claimed that multiple 'cyanide bombs' have been planted, police said.

SP City Dhanbad Ritvik Shrivastav said, "As soon as police were informed by court officials, we rushed to the spot with bomb disposal and dog squads and carried out a comprehensive search for two hours, but no explosive material has been found so far. Security has been tightened in and around the courts."

The police, along with the technical and cyber cell, are analysing the source of the email, the SP said.

The Dhanbad Civil Court had earlier received bomb threats in February.