Bomb Threat at Goa Passport Office Turns Out to Be Hoax

The Passport Bhavan in Patto area of Goa capital Panaji on Monday received a bomb threat email, though a thorough check of the premises led to it being declared a hoax, officials said.

A senior official at the passport centre said the email was received at 4am, informing about a bomb blast and seeking authorities to "please evacuate innocent public by 11 am".

The premises was vacated and thoroughly checked, said Bomb Disposal Squad inspector Paresh Navelkar.

"Nothing suspicious was found, after which the office was declared safe to work," Navelkar added.