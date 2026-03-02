HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bomb Threat at Goa Passport Office Turns Out to Be Hoax

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 02, 2026 15:47 IST

A bomb threat email sent to the Goa Passport Office in Panaji prompted an evacuation and search, but authorities have confirmed it was a hoax.

Key Points

  • Goa Passport Bhavan in Panaji received a bomb threat via email.
  • The email warned of a bomb blast and urged evacuation of the public.
  • Authorities evacuated the premises and conducted a thorough search.
  • The Bomb Disposal Squad declared the threat a hoax after finding no suspicious objects.
  • The Passport Office was declared safe to resume operations.

The Passport Bhavan in Patto area of Goa capital Panaji on Monday received a bomb threat email, though a thorough check of the premises led to it being declared a hoax, officials said.

A senior official at the passport centre said the email was received at 4am, informing about a bomb blast and seeking authorities to "please evacuate innocent public by 11 am".

 

The premises was vacated and thoroughly checked, said Bomb Disposal Squad inspector Paresh Navelkar.

"Nothing suspicious was found, after which the office was declared safe to work," Navelkar added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
