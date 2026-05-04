HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Hyderabad Civic Official Held For Alleged Bribery

Hyderabad Civic Official Held For Alleged Bribery

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 04, 2026 19:27 IST

x

A GHMC official in Hyderabad has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption in civic bodies.

Key Points

  • GHMC Junior Assistant arrested for allegedly accepting a Rs 1 lakh bribe.
  • The official demanded Rs 5 lakh for processing house construction permission.
  • The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught the official red-handed.
  • The bribe money was recovered from the accused officer's possession.

A Junior Assistant in the GHMC was on Monday caught red-handed by the ACB when she allegedly took Rs 1 lakh bribe, officials said.

Details of the Bribery Case

The official working in Khairatabad Zone of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), demanded a bribe amount of Rs 5 lakh and accepted an initial installment of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant, the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said in a release.

 

The bribe was demanded to perform an official favour "for processing and handing over the house construction permission" pertaining to the complainant, it said.

The bribe amount was recovered from the possession of the accused officer.

The case is under investigation.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

NMMC Official Held For Allegedly Accepting Bribe
Two Bengaluru Municipal Corporation officials arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe
Two Bengaluru Municipal Corporation officials arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe
Junior Engineer Arrested in Jammu Bribery Case
Junior Engineer Arrested in Jammu Bribery Case
J&K Revenue Official Nabbed for Accepting Bribe in Srinagar
J&K Revenue Official Nabbed for Accepting Bribe in Srinagar
Gurugram Police Officers Nabbed in Anti-Corruption Sting
Gurugram Police Officers Nabbed in Anti-Corruption Sting

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Welcome To Vadodara's 8 Top Street Foods

webstory image 2

Do You Know Who These Indian Airports Are Named After?

webstory image 3

10 India Sounds Slipping Into Silence

VIDEOS

Katrina, Vicky Spotted at Mumbai Airport0:28

Katrina, Vicky Spotted at Mumbai Airport

TVK Chief Vijay's Family Erupts in Celebration3:00

TVK Chief Vijay's Family Erupts in Celebration

Trisha Krishnan Spotted Leaving Vijay's Residence in Chennai0:51

Trisha Krishnan Spotted Leaving Vijay's Residence in Chennai

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO