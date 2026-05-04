Hyderabad Civic Official Held For Alleged Bribery

A GHMC official in Hyderabad has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption in civic bodies.

Key Points GHMC Junior Assistant arrested for allegedly accepting a Rs 1 lakh bribe.

The official demanded Rs 5 lakh for processing house construction permission.

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught the official red-handed.

The bribe money was recovered from the accused officer's possession.

A Junior Assistant in the GHMC was on Monday caught red-handed by the ACB when she allegedly took Rs 1 lakh bribe, officials said.

Details of the Bribery Case

The official working in Khairatabad Zone of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), demanded a bribe amount of Rs 5 lakh and accepted an initial installment of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant, the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said in a release.

The bribe was demanded to perform an official favour "for processing and handing over the house construction permission" pertaining to the complainant, it said.

The bribe amount was recovered from the possession of the accused officer.

The case is under investigation.