Property Of Hizbul Mujahideen Operative Attached In Baramulla

Authorities in Baramulla have seized property belonging to a Hizbul Mujahideen operative based in Pakistan, intensifying the crackdown on terrorism-related activities in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Property of Hizbul Mujahideen-linked offender Rasid-ud-Din Qureshi attached in Baramulla.

Qureshi, operating from Pakistan, is accused of illegally crossing into PoK for arms training.

The attached property is a two kanal piece of land in Lashdaej Nadihal.

Qureshi was booked under the E&IMCO Act and declared a Proclaimed Offender.

A property of a Hizbul Mujahideen-linked proclaimed offender, currently operating from Pakistan, was attached in Baramulla district on Saturday, police said.

According to a police spokesperson, the accused was Nadihal Rafiabad-resident Rasid-ud-Din Qureshi.

He said Qureshi was booked at the Panzalla Police Station under Section 2/3 of the E&IMCO Act.

Understanding the E&IMCO Act

The Egress and Internal Movement (Control) Ordinance, 2005, was enacted to control the movement of persons within and from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The spokesperson said Qureshi had illegally crossed over to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to get illegal arms and ammunition training.

Hizbul Mujahideen Links and Current Operations

Qureshi is alleged to be linked with the banned terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), he said.

At present, Qureshi is operating from Pakistan, the spokesperson said.

The attached property was a piece of land measuring two kanals in Lashdaej Nadihal, he said.

Qureshi was declared a Proclaimed Offender by the court under Section 88 of the CrPC.

This is the third such attachment action carried out by the police in Sopore in as many days, the spokesperson said.