Rediff.com  » News » Property of Pak-based terrorist sealed in Baramulla

Property of Pak-based terrorist sealed in Baramulla

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 03, 2023 17:32 IST
In its ongoing action against terrorists operating from Pakistan, the National Investigation Agency on Friday attached a property of The Resistance Front (TRF) operative Basit Ahmad Reshi in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

IMAGE: The NIA has attached a property of Al-Umar Mujahideen founder Mushtaq Zargar alias 'Latram', in Srinagar on Thursday. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

The action follows the sealing of a Srinagar-based property of the founder and self-styled chief commander of the Al-Umar Mujahideen, Mushtaq Zargar alias 'Latram', on Thursday.

 

"Reshi, a 'listed terrorist' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), has been operating from Pakistan after his exfiltration there. He has been found funding terror activities and acts in the Kashmir Valley," an NIA spokesperson said.

The official said Reshi had joined militant ranks in 2015 and was involved in planning and executing an attack on a police guard post in Sopore that killed a constable and injured others.

He was earlier associated with banned terrorist outfit Hizbul-Mujahideen and at present, is involved in terror activities of the TRF, managing supplies of arms and ammunition as well as funds for the terror group from across the border, the spokesperson said.

The NIA said Reshi's agricultural land measuring 9.25 marlas has been attached under the provisions of the UAPA with the assistance of revenue and police officials.

Till date, the agency has attached the properties of five designated terrorists -- United States-based Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Canada-based Hardeep Singh Nijjar, and Pakistan-based Mushtaq Zargar, Basit Ahmad Pir and KCF (Panjwar) member Paramjit Singh alias 'Panjwar'.

Recently, the NIA also attached under the UAPA, the Hurriyat's office in Srinagar, which was owned in part by Nayeem Khan, an accused chargesheeted by the NIA in the Hurriyat terror funding case.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
