HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Properties of 3 Pak-based terror handlers seized in J-K

Properties of 3 Pak-based terror handlers seized in J-K

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 16, 2025 20:09 IST

x

In a major crackdown on terror operatives and their support structures, properties of three terrorist handlers operating from Pakistan were attached in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday, the police said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The three properties are located in Khag, Chewa Beerwah, and Harwani Khansahib areas of the central Kashmir district, a police spokesperson said.

 

The action was carried out in connection with a case registered under various sections of Indian Arms Act, and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, he said.

The spokesperson said the properties attached belonged to Manzoor Ahmad Chopan alias Rayees, a resident of Harwani Khansahib (two-storey house), Mohammad Yousuf Malik alias Molvi, a resident of Chewa Budgam (two-storey house along with 5 kanals and 13 marlas of land), and Bilal Ahmad Wani alias Umer, a resident of Nagbal Khag (land measuring 19.5 marlas).

These terrorist handlers, operating from Pakistan, have been actively orchestrating and facilitating terrorist activities in the region for several years, the spokesperson said.

He said the attachment of their properties is a part of the ongoing efforts to dismantle the logistical, financial, and operational networks of terror outfits and their cross-border sponsors.

This decisive move sends a strong message to those involved in anti-national activities that such actions will invite strict legal consequences, he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Terrorism breathing its last in J-K: Manoj Sinha
Terrorism breathing its last in J-K: Manoj Sinha
No kin of terrorists will get govt job in J-K: Shah
No kin of terrorists will get govt job in J-K: Shah
26 killed as Lashkar offshoot targets tourists in J-K
26 killed as Lashkar offshoot targets tourists in J-K
J-K cop, teacher among govt staffers sacked for terror links
J-K cop, teacher among govt staffers sacked for terror links
23 terrorists in Pak declared proclaimed offenders
23 terrorists in Pak declared proclaimed offenders

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Katrina Kaif's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 2

4 O'Clock Dahi Puri: 25-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

7 Songs To Remember Pran

VIDEOS

Watch: Eknath Shinde drives Tesla outside Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai1:15

Watch: Eknath Shinde drives Tesla outside Vidhan Bhavan...

Nora Fatehi spotted at Mumbai Airport1:35

Nora Fatehi spotted at Mumbai Airport

Family, friends attend late actor Dheeraj Kumar's funeral2:34

Family, friends attend late actor Dheeraj Kumar's funeral

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD