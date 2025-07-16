Properties of 3 Pak-based terror handlers seized in J-K

In a major crackdown on terror operatives and their support structures, properties of three terrorist handlers operating from Pakistan were attached in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday, the police said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The three properties are located in Khag, Chewa Beerwah, and Harwani Khansahib areas of the central Kashmir district, a police spokesperson said.

The action was carried out in connection with a case registered under various sections of Indian Arms Act, and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, he said.

The spokesperson said the properties attached belonged to Manzoor Ahmad Chopan alias Rayees, a resident of Harwani Khansahib (two-storey house), Mohammad Yousuf Malik alias Molvi, a resident of Chewa Budgam (two-storey house along with 5 kanals and 13 marlas of land), and Bilal Ahmad Wani alias Umer, a resident of Nagbal Khag (land measuring 19.5 marlas).

These terrorist handlers, operating from Pakistan, have been actively orchestrating and facilitating terrorist activities in the region for several years, the spokesperson said.

He said the attachment of their properties is a part of the ongoing efforts to dismantle the logistical, financial, and operational networks of terror outfits and their cross-border sponsors.

This decisive move sends a strong message to those involved in anti-national activities that such actions will invite strict legal consequences, he added.