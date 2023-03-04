News
NIA attaches properties of Hizbul terrorist in Kupwara

NIA attaches properties of Hizbul terrorist in Kupwara

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 04, 2023 19:20 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday attached properties of a Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorist, who was killed last month in Pakistan, in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Image only for representation. Photograph: Shanky Rathore/ANI Photo

The properties of Bashir Ahmad Pir, a resident of the Babarpora area of Kralpora in the north Kashmir district, was attached by the agency as part of the action against the militants operating from Pakistan, they said.

 

The officials said Pir, a self-styled commander of the outfit, was shot dead in Rawalpindi on February 21.

The NIA attached two land plots at Baghpora and Panzgam areas, measuring over three kanals belonging to Pir alias Imtiyaz Alam, they said.

Pir, who was reportedly in charge of launching terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir through Line of Control, was designated a terrorist by the Centre on October 4 last year under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his role in terror activities.

According to the notification, Pir participated in several online propaganda groups to unite ex-terrorists and other cadres for the expansion of activities of Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and other terrorist organisations.

The NIA action follows the attaching of a Srinagar-based property of the founder and self-styled chief commander of the Al-Umar Mujahideen, Mushtaq Zargar alias 'Latram', on Thursday, and the attachment of property of The Resistance Front (TRF) operative Basit Ahmad Reshi in Baramulla district on Friday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
