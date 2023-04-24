NIA attaches house of Hizbul chief Salahuddin's son in Srinagar

Authorities on Monday attached a house belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin's son in Srinagar's Ram Bagh area, officials said.

IMAGE: Attachment notice put up at the property of Salahuddin's son, Srinagar, April 24, 2023. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

The house, registered in the revenue records in the name of Syed Ahmad Shakeel, was attached by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on court orders under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, they said.

A notice board announcing the attachment was installed outside the house.

Official sources said the NIA is likely to attach more properties linked to the founding chief of the Hizbul Mujahideen terror group, Mohammad Yousuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin, who is based in Pakistan.