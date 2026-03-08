J&K Police Seize Land Belonging to Pakistan-Based Terrorist

Jammu and Kashmir police have seized property belonging to a Pakistan-based terror handler in Rajouri, signalling a strong crackdown on cross-border terrorism and illegal activities.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Jammu and Kashmir police attached property of Pakistan-based terror handler Shafeeq Ahmed in Rajouri.

The attached property includes seven marlas of land in Naika Panjgrain village.

Shafeeq Ahmed is a proclaimed offender currently operating from Pakistan.

The attachment was carried out under Section 88 of the CrPC, ensuring legal compliance.

This action demonstrates the commitment of J&K Police to combat terrorism and enforce the law.

Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday attached immovable property of a Pakistan-based terror handler in Manjakote area of Rajouri district, officials said.

The attached property comprises seven marlas of land owned by proclaimed offender Shafeeq Ahmed, a resident of Naika Panjgrain village, a police spokesperson said.

He said Ahmed had crossed the border into Pakistan and is presently operating from there.

Legal Proceedings and Commitment to Law Enforcement

The attachment proceedings were carried out after obtaining due permission in the form of an attachment order under Section 88 of the CrPC corresponding to Section 85 of BNSS issued by the competent Court, the spokesman said.

He said the action reflects the commitment of Police to take stringent legal measures against terror handlers and to ensure compliance with the law.

Further legal proceedings shall follow as per due process, the spokesperson said.