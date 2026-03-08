HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » J&K Police Seize Land Belonging to Pakistan-Based Terrorist

J&K Police Seize Land Belonging to Pakistan-Based Terrorist

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

March 08, 2026 19:31 IST

x

Jammu and Kashmir police have seized property belonging to a Pakistan-based terror handler in Rajouri, signalling a strong crackdown on cross-border terrorism and illegal activities.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Jammu and Kashmir police attached property of Pakistan-based terror handler Shafeeq Ahmed in Rajouri.
  • The attached property includes seven marlas of land in Naika Panjgrain village.
  • Shafeeq Ahmed is a proclaimed offender currently operating from Pakistan.
  • The attachment was carried out under Section 88 of the CrPC, ensuring legal compliance.
  • This action demonstrates the commitment of J&K Police to combat terrorism and enforce the law.

Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday attached immovable property of a Pakistan-based terror handler in Manjakote area of Rajouri district, officials said.

The attached property comprises seven marlas of land owned by proclaimed offender Shafeeq Ahmed, a resident of Naika Panjgrain village, a police spokesperson said.

 

He said Ahmed had crossed the border into Pakistan and is presently operating from there.

Legal Proceedings and Commitment to Law Enforcement

The attachment proceedings were carried out after obtaining due permission in the form of an attachment order under Section 88 of the CrPC corresponding to Section 85 of BNSS issued by the competent Court, the spokesman said.

He said the action reflects the commitment of Police to take stringent legal measures against terror handlers and to ensure compliance with the law.

Further legal proceedings shall follow as per due process, the spokesperson said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Army Opens Fire at Suspected Terrorists Along LoC in Rajouri
Army Opens Fire at Suspected Terrorists Along LoC in Rajouri
Notorious Drug Peddler Nabbed in Rajouri Under Stringent Law
Notorious Drug Peddler Nabbed in Rajouri Under Stringent Law
Three Alleged Drug Peddlers Arrested in J&K
Jammu SSP Reviews Security, Crime Situation in District
Budgam Man Faces Charges for Allegedly Inciting Unrest via Social Media Videos

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Grandest Greatest Gujarati Recipes

webstory image 2

9 Countries With Surprisingly Different Native Names

webstory image 3

National Reading Day: 8 Lovely Libraries You Must See

VIDEOS

Vicky Kaushal was seen in a formal look and looked very handsome 1:03

Vicky Kaushal was seen in a formal look and looked very...

Janhvi Kapoor spotted at airport1:00

Janhvi Kapoor spotted at airport

Too Hot to Handle: Sonal Chauhan Stuns Fans1:27

Too Hot to Handle: Sonal Chauhan Stuns Fans

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO