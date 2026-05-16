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Hizbul Mujahideen Linked Offender's Property Attached In Baramulla

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 16, 2026 20:05 IST

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Authorities in Baramulla have seized property belonging to a Hizbul Mujahideen operative based in Pakistan, intensifying the crackdown on terrorism-related assets.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Property of Hizbul Mujahideen-linked Rasid-ud-Din Qureshi attached in Baramulla.
  • Qureshi, a proclaimed offender, is currently operating from Pakistan.
  • The attached property is a two kanal piece of land in Lashdaej Nadihal.
  • Qureshi is booked under the E&IMCO Act for illegally crossing into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir for arms training.

A property of a Hizbul Mujahideen-linked proclaimed offender, currently operating from Pakistan, was attached in Baramulla district on Saturday, police said.

According to a police spokesperson, the accused was Nadihal Rafiabad-resident Rasid-ud-Din Qureshi.

 

He said Qureshi was booked at the Panzalla Police Station under Section 2/3 of the E&IMCO Act.

Details of the E&IMCO Act

The Egress and Internal Movement (Control) Ordinance, 2005, was enacted to control the movement of persons within and from then state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The spokesperson said Qureshi had illegally crossed over to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to get illegal arms and ammunition training.

Qureshi's Alleged Links to Hizbul Mujahideen

Qureshi is alleged to be linked with the banned terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), he said.

At present, Qureshi is operating from Pakistan, the spokesperson said.

The attached property was a piece of land measuring two kanals in Lashdaej Nadihal, he said.

Qureshi was declared a Proclaimed Offender by the court under Section 88 of the CrPC.

This is the third such attachment action carried out by the police in Sopore in as many days, the spokesperson said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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