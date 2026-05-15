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Property Of Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorist Attached In Baramulla

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 15, 2026 16:49 IST

In a crackdown on terrorism, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have seized the property of a proclaimed offender associated with the Hizbul Mujahideen terror group operating from across the Line of Control.

Key Points

  • Immovable property of a proclaimed offender from Hizbul Mujahideen has been attached in Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir.
  • The offender, Ghulam Mohammad Bhat alias Hyder, is operating from across the Line of Control.
  • Bhat is accused of illegally crossing into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir for arms training and is linked to Hizbul Mujahideen.
  • The attached land measures six marlas at Daengrut Rohama and 10 marlas at Reshinar Rohama, valued in lakhs of Rupees.
  • The attachment proceedings were carried out following a court order after Bhat was declared a 'Proclaimed Offender'.

Immovable property of a proclaimed offender of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) operating from across the Line of Control (LoC) was on Friday attached in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.

As part of the sustained crackdown on the terror ecosystem and anti-national elements, Sopore Police attached immovable property of a proclaimed offender involved in a case registered at Panzalla Police Station under the E&IMCO Act, a police spokesperson said.

 

Hizbul Mujahideen Operative Identified

The proclaimed offender was identified as Ghulam Mohammad Bhat alias Hyder, a resident of Rohama Rafiabad area of the north Kashmir district, he said.

Investigations have revealed that the accused had illegally crossed over to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir for obtaining illegal arms and ammunition training and is linked with the banned terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen, the spokesperson said.

Accused Operating From Pakistan

He said Bhat is presently operating in coordination with the HM terror network from Pakistan.

The attachment proceedings were carried out in collaboration with the Revenue Department in respect of land measuring six marlas at Daengrut Rohama and 10 marlas at Reshinar Rohama, valued in lakhs of Rupees, he added.

Legal Proceedings and Attachment

The accused had been evading legal proceedings for a prolonged period despite sustained efforts and was accordingly declared a 'Proclaimed Offender' by a court under Section 88 CrPC, he said.

Subsequently, in compliance with the orders of the court, attachment proceedings were executed after due verification through revenue records and local enquiry, the spokesperson said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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