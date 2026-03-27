Himanta Biswa Sarma Puts Assam First, Will Eye Delhi Later

'If I leave now, those whom I've acted against will regroup. Let me complete what I have started -- I will do that in the next five years.'

IMAGE: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a road show as part of the election campaign n Mangaldoi, March 26, 2026, for the Assam assembly elections. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Himanta Biswa Sarma signals possible future move to Delhi while stressing his current political and administrative focus remains firmly on Assam.

Chief minister prioritises large-scale eviction drive targeting illegal settlers, aiming to reclaim forest and government land over the next five years.

Sarma says around 50 lakh bighas remain encroached, with only 1.5 lakh bighas cleared so far under ongoing efforts.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has indicated that he may eventually move to New Delhi for a larger national role, while asserting that his immediate focus remains firmly on Assam.

Speaking during campaign events, Sarma said he would consider shifting to Delhi "when the time comes," a remark that has sparked fresh speculation about his possible role in national politics.

"I will go to Delhi when the time is right," he said, adding that at present, his priority is to continue working for the people of Assam and strengthening governance in the state.

Eviction drive central to next five years

Addressing a rally in Barpeta on Thursday, Sarma underlined that his immediate mission is to complete an extensive eviction drive targeting illegal settlers, particularly those of alleged Bangladeshi origin, before considering any move to the national stage.

"When the time comes, I will go to Delhi. If I leave now, those whom I've acted against will regroup. Let me complete what I have started -- I will do that in the next five years," he said.

Sarma, who is seeking a second consecutive term leading a BJP government in Assam, said a significant portion of land remains under encroachment.

"Nearly 50 lakh bighas of forest and government land are yet to be reclaimed. So far, we have freed only around 1.5 lakh bighas," he said.

He added that the exercise is not aimed at any particular community.

"This is not about Hindu-Muslim politics; the goal is to end encroachment and protect government and forest land," he said.

Focus on Assam for now

Sarma made it clear that there is no immediate plan to move out of state politics.

He emphasised that he remains fully committed to his responsibilities as chief minister and to ongoing development initiatives.

Over the past few years, Sarma has emerged as a key political figure in the Northeast, with the BJP consolidating its position across the region under his leadership.

His administrative approach and electoral success have often placed him among prominent faces of the party beyond Assam.

Sources in the party indicated that while his name is frequently discussed in the context of a larger national role, any such move would depend on political timing and organisational requirements.

Speculation over national role

Sarma's remarks come amid periodic discussions within political circles about the BJP's future leadership structure and expansion plans at the national level.

His growing prominence, both as a strategist and administrator, has led to speculation that he could be considered for a role in New Delhi, either within the party organisation or the Union government.

However, party insiders maintain that no decision has been taken, and Sarma continues to play a crucial role in the BJP's electoral strategy, particularly in the Northeast.

Balancing regional strength and national ambitions

Political observers note that Sarma's statement reflects a careful balancing act -- signalling openness to a national role without diluting his current position in Assam.

By keeping his options open, he reinforces his relevance within the party while avoiding any perception of distraction from state governance.

For now, Sarma appears focused on consolidating his political base in Assam, even as his influence continues to grow beyond the state.

Reading the signal

While the remark may appear casual, it carries political weight in a party where leadership transitions are often closely watched.

Whether it translates into a concrete move in the future remains to be seen.

For the moment, Sarma's message is clear: Delhi may be on the horizon, but Assam -- and his stated priorities there -- remain firmly in focus.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff