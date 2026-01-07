Assam Intensifies Eviction Drives

'Losing a house is a terrible feeling... We were not given enough time to shift our belongings.'

IMAGE: An excavator demolishes a house during the eviction drive at the Jamuna-Moudanga reserved forest area in Hojai, January 2, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Assam's eviction operations continued this week across multiple districts, with large-scale drives reported in both Hojai and Dhubri as the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government pushes ahead with its aggressive campaign to clear what it describes as 'illegal encroachments' on forest and government land.

Fresh evictions in Dhubri tied to the proposed 3,400 MW thermal power plant.

On Tuesday, the administration resumed eviction drives across several villages in Bilasipara subdivision of Dhubri district, targeting land earmarked for the state's proposed 3,400 MW thermal power project.

Eviction teams, accompanied by heavy security, dismantled houses and structures in Charuabakhra, Santoshpur and Chirakuta, areas that officials say have already been transferred to the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited, APDCL.

Nearly 3,500 bighas were cleared in earlier phases of the same project.

Residents facing displacement contested the administration's claims, asserting that they are legal pattadars (landholders), not encroachers.

Several families alleged that the eviction violated due process, claiming inadequate consultation, delayed land allotment and insufficient time to relocate their homes, livestock and belongings.

"Losing a house is a terrible feeling... We were not given enough time to shift our belongings," one evicted resident said, adding that despite appeals to senior officials, they were told previous compensation meant they were expected to vacate immediately.

Many of the displaced insisted they support development but demanded proper rehabilitation, adherence to legal procedures and realistic timelines for relocation.

Officials, however, maintained that the eviction was carried out strictly on land legally transferred to APDCL, and in accordance with administrative orders.

Security deployment remained high throughout the day to prevent any law and order disturbances.

The thermal power project -- touted as a centrepiece of Assam's long-term energy strategy -- was initially planned for Kokrajhar, but shifted to Dhubri after opposition from local tribal groups.

Assam's power demand is projected to rise to 5,000 MW by 2030 and 7,000 MW by 2035, making the project central to the government's future energy roadmap.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had, in June 2025, appealed to residents for cooperation, assuring rehabilitation and compensation 'as per government norms'.

He has also projected thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities from the plant.

5,250 bighas cleared in Hojai's Jamuna-Maudanga Reserve Forest

The Dhubri evictions come even as the state government recently completed a major anti-encroachment drive in Hojai district, reclaiming 5,250 bighas (1,700 acres) of land from inside the Jamuna-Maudanga Reserve Forest.

Officials said over 1,500 families, identified as belonging largely to the minority community, had settled illegally within the 8,000 bigha reserve.

District Commissioner Bidyut Bikash Bhagawati said many evictees claimed to have lived in the area for more than 30 years, mainly cultivating forest land.

Authorities alleged that several possessed land in other parts of Hojai and beyond.

Chief Minister Sarma, announcing the completion of the drive, posted on X: 'Game over for illegal encroachment... Mission completed as 5,250 bighas reclaimed through peaceful, lawful & decisive action.'

Part of statewide campaign to reclaim large tracts

The Sarma government has been conducting some of the largest eviction drives in Assam's recent history.

1.45 lakh bighas of government and forest land have reportedly been cleared since 2021.

In Uriamghat alone, the names of 12,000 unidentified individuals were removed from the voter list following an eviction drive.

On New Year's Day, Sarma declared that 1.45 lakh bighas had been freed from what he termed 'intrusion' during the last four-and-a-half years.

The chief minister has repeatedly asserted that evictions will continue, and has drawn sharp reactions for comments such as 'illegal Miyas will not live in peace under this government'.

While the government maintains that the operations are carried out lawfully to protect forests, check land grabbing and secure land for future development, Opposition leaders and rights groups have criticised the drives as discriminatory and lacking adequate rehabilitation mechanisms.

With major infrastructure projects -- including the Dhubri thermal plant -- linked to several of these ongoing operations, further eviction drives across the state are expected in the coming months.

Assam steps up eviction drive in Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary; targets 6,200 bighas of encroached forest land

A large-scale eviction drive was launched on Tuesday on encroached Compensatory Afforestation land under the Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam's Sonitpur district, marking the latest phase of the state government's sustained campaign against illegal occupation of forest and government land.

The operation, carried out by the Sonitpur district administration in coordination with the forest department, saw heavy deployment of police personnel, magistrates, labourers and earth-moving machinery to clear vast stretches of protected land.

Officials said around 6,200 bighas spread across the Tezpur, Thelamara and Dhekiajuli revenue circles had been earmarked for compensatory afforestation linked to the sanctuary but were found to be under illegal occupation.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Sonitpur, Kamal Baruah said the land had been encroached upon in the form of dwelling houses and agricultural activity.

"A joint verification was conducted earlier by officials of the revenue circles and the forest department. Following that, notices were served asking the encroachers to vacate the land," Baruah said.

Despite being given nearly a month's time, most occupants failed to comply, he said.

"Barring a few, the encroachers did not leave the area within the stipulated period. As per protocol and relevant Acts, the eviction drive was carried out to free the land from illegal occupation," Baruah said, adding that around 710 households had been identified as encroachers.

The eviction began early in the morning after repeated public announcements were made asking residents to vacate the area.

Officials maintained that all due procedures were followed before the operation commenced.

Nearly 20 excavators, about 100 labourers and around 500 police personnel were pressed into service for the exercise.

"The operation was supervised by a team of magistrates led by Sonitpur District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das and Superintendent of Police Barun Purakayastha. The eviction was carried out peacefully," Baruah said.

Officials said preparatory work had begun well in advance, with a joint team of the district administration, forest department and officials from the Nagaon Wildlife Sanctuary visiting the area on December 17 to assess the extent of encroachment.

The latest action follows a major eviction drive conducted in February 2023, when nearly 1,900 hectares of land were cleared of encroachments in the char-chapori (riverine) areas of the Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary.

Located on the southern bank of the Brahmaputra, the Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary spans 44.06 square kilometres and occupies a strategically important ecological position in Assam's protected area network.

It forms a vital corridor, flanked by the Kaziranga National Park to the east, the Orang National Park and the Pabitora Wildlife Sanctuary to the west, the Pakke-Nameri National Park to the north, and the reserve forests of Karbi Anglong to the south.

The Sonitpur drive is part of the broader eviction pursued by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Assam government since 2021 to reclaim forest land, wetlands, government revenue land, satra (monastery) land, as well as Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) and Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) land from alleged illegal settlers.

According to official data, the state has evicted encroachers from more than 1.19 lakh bighas of land across Assam since the BJP dispensation assumed office, with the government maintaining that the drives are necessary to protect forests, wildlife habitats and public land from large-scale encroachment.

