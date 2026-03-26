Himanta Biswa Sarma: 'Infliltration A Long-Standing Challenge For Assam'

'Our government is committed to addressing it firmly while protecting the rights of genuine citizens.'

IMAGE: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma perform rituals at the Durga temple in Guwahati, March 16, 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy Himanta Biswa Sarma/X

Key Points 'Our government has given over 1.50 lakh government jobs.'

'Our government works for every citizen irrespective of religion or community.'

'More than 10,000 cadres of different insurgent outfits have joined the path of peace.'

Assam will elect a new government on Thursday, April 9, 2026.

"We believe the people of Assam will evaluate us based on the work done on the ground," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tells Rediff Contributor Sabir Nishat.

"Elections in a democracy are always a test of performance," Sarma said in an interview. "We believe the people of Assam will evaluate us based on the work done on the ground."

Confident of re-election, he added that the government's priorities would remain unchanged if voted back to power.

Governance focus: Infrastructure, law and welfare delivery

Sarma said his administration has prioritised infrastructure expansion, improved law and order, and transparent delivery of welfare schemes.

Highlighting economic gains, he noted that Assam has emerged as one of India's fastest-growing state economies, with Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) rising by 45 percent between 2020 and 2025 -- significantly higher than the national average.

Per capita income has also seen a sharp increase, while state revenues have grown steadily, reflecting what he described as 'strong fiscal management and economic momentum'.

The chief minister pointed to Assam's participation at the World Economic Forum in Davos as a sign of its growing global profile and investment potential.

Employment and investment push

Employment generation remains central to the government's agenda.

"Our government has given over 1.50 lakh government jobs through a clean and transparent recruitment process," Sarma said.

Beyond public sector hiring, he highlighted efforts to boost private investment, entrepreneurship and sectors such as tourism, agriculture and industry to expand job opportunities.

Kindly note the image has been published only for representational purposes. Photograph: Reuters

Infiltration and identity concerns

Illegal infiltration continues to be a major concern, which Sarma described as a long-standing challenge due to Assam's geography.

"Our government is committed to addressing it firmly while protecting the rights of genuine citizens," he said.

Measures include enhanced border vigilance, coordination with central agencies and action against encroachments. He added that safeguarding Assam's demographic balance and cultural identity remains a key objective.

On law enforcement, Sarma said crime rates have declined significantly, with improved charge-sheeting and conviction rates. He also highlighted the seizure of narcotics worth thousands of crores as part of the government's anti-drug campaign.

On criticism and political discourse

Responding to Opposition allegations of polarisation, Sarma dismissed the charges as politically motivated.

"Our government works for every citizen irrespective of religion or community," he said, adding that action is taken against illegal activities without bias.

He acknowledged that his statements often trigger strong reactions but described this as part of a 'vibrant democracy'.

Peace accords and social reforms

Reflecting on his tenure since taking office in May 2021 after succeeding Sarbananda Sonowal, Sarma said restoring peace has been a key achievement.

"More than 10,000 cadres of different insurgent outfits have joined the path of peace," he said, crediting dialogue and accords for bringing stability.

The government has also pushed social reforms, including campaigns against child marriage, anti-corruption measures targeting the so-called 'syndicate raj', and steps aimed at women's empowerment and welfare of marginalised communities.

IMAGE: An excavator demolishes a house during the eviction drive at Jamuna-Moudanga reserved forest area in Hojai, Assam. Photograph: ANI Photo

Infrastructure transformation underway

Sarma highlighted major infrastructure projects reshaping Assam, including multiple bridges over the Brahmaputra and the ambitious Guwahati Ring Road.

Among flagship initiatives:

*Four major bridges, including the Guwahati-North Guwahati link (already operational)

*A 34.45-km elevated corridor through Kaziranga

*A proposed underwater tunnel with rail connectivity between Gohpur and Numaligarh

*Plans to develop Dibrugarh as a second capital to decentralise governance

"These projects will transform connectivity and economic activity across the state," he said.

Handling sensitive issues: Zubeen Garg case

On the death of singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore, Sarma described it as an emotional issue for the state.

A Special Investigation Team conducted a probe and filed a chargesheet, he said, adding that the matter is now before the courts.

"The government's objective has always been to ensure truth and justice through due process," he said, criticising attempts to politicise the issue.

Alliance politics and Bodoland

On relations within the NDA, particularly in Bodoland where multiple allies operate, Sarma stressed cooperation.

"In coalition politics, differences can exist, but the larger goal is stability and development," he said, adding that dialogue with partners remains ongoing.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah being felicitated with a traditional Assamese Japi (hat) and Gamocha in Guwahati, March 15, 2026. Photograph: @AmitShah X/ANI Photo

Big picture: 'Peace, harmony, development'

Summing up his government's record, Sarma identified three key achievements: Peace, communal harmony and development.

"Assam was once seen as a region beset by challenges, but today it has emerged as a beacon of opportunity," he said.

He highlighted improved inter-community relations, including efforts to bridge divides between regions like Barak and Brahmaputra valleys and integrate tea communities into the mainstream.

"Our aim is to position Assam among the top five states in the country," Sarma said, outlining a vision of a peaceful, self-reliant and prosperous state.

"The progress of the past five years is a collective achievement. We seek the blessings of the people to continue serving them."

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff