Karbi Anglong: 600 Families Affected By Eviction

'We have nothing left -- no land, no house. We have lived here for 40 years and have nowhere to go. We will put up temporary sheds and stay here unless the government provides some arrangement.'

Kindly note the image has been published only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

A large-scale eviction drive was launched early Tuesday on Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) land at Bakaliaghat in Karbi Anglong district, affecting more than 600 families who had been residing in the area for decades.

The operation covered a vast stretch of encroached land, with officials estimating that around 2,159 houses, three mosques, one church, a local market and several business establishments fell within the eviction zone.

A heavy deployment of police personnel, along with officials from multiple government departments, was made to ensure the drive proceeded smoothly.

The eviction began around 7 am, following notices issued to residents nearly 15 days earlier.

Officials from the forest department, revenue department, circle office and the mondal office were present on the ground to supervise the process.

Authorities said the first phase of the drive aims to clear approximately 350 bighas of land, which they expect to be freed during this phase.

The operation, officials indicated, may continue beyond Tuesday.

"We are implementing the directions of the state government and the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council. On behalf of the council, the eviction is being carried out. Officials from the forest, revenue and circle offices are overseeing the entire process," an official said.

Reactions from local residents were mixed. While some supported the eviction, citing the government's need to reclaim grazing reserve land, many displaced families expressed anguish and demanded proper rehabilitation.

"It is good that the eviction is taking place. People have lived here for a long time, but the land belongs to the government, and it now needs to be reclaimed," a local resident said.

The Families Suffering

Several affected families claimed they had been living in the area for over four decades and were now left without shelter or alternative arrangements.

"We understand government rules, but there should be proper relief and rehabilitation. Without support, survival will be very difficult," one displaced resident said.

Another added, "We have nothing left -- no land, no house. We have lived here for 40 years and have nowhere to go. We will put up temporary sheds and stay here unless the government provides some arrangement."

Assam Government Wants To Reclaim Encroahed Land

The Bakaliaghat eviction forms part of Assam's broader drive to reclaim encroached government land, particularly grazing reserves.

Over the past few years, the state government has carried out a series of large-scale eviction operations across different districts to recover illegally occupied land.

According to official figures, more than 119,000 bighas of land have been freed from encroachers across Assam over the last four years, marking one of the most extensive land reclamation exercises undertaken by the state in recent decades.

Authorities maintain that these drives are necessary to protect grazing reserves, forest land and other government-owned properties from continued encroachment.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff