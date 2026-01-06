Assam CM To BJP Workers: Don't Be Overconfident

Himanta Biswa pointed out that it was 'too early' for surveys to accurately capture the electoral mood, as several key developments vis-a-vis seat-sharing arrangements among NDA partners are yet to be finalised.

IMAGE: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, with Assam Bharatiya Janata Party President Dilip Saikia inaugurates the Wall Writing campaign in Guwahati, January 5, 2026 ahead of the 2026 Assam assembly elections. Photograph: ANI Photo

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday urged Bharatiya Janata Party workers to stay grounded and avoid slipping into a celebratory mood following an opinion poll that has projected a third consecutive term for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the state.



Reacting to the survey findings, Sarma said opinion polls should not be treated as a final verdict, especially when the political process is still unfolding.

He pointed out that it was 'too early' for surveys to accurately capture the electoral mood, as several key developments vis-a-vis seat-sharing arrangements among NDA partners are yet to be finalised.

The chief minister cautioned BJP workers against complacency and stressed that sustained grassroots work, rather than poll projections, would determine the outcome.

While acknowledging that recent surveys have placed the BJP in a strong position, Sarma reminded party cadres that elections are ultimately decided by voters on polling day and not by predictions.

The only result that truly matters, he said, is the one reflected in the electronic voting machines after votes are cast, adding that surveys often fail to account for last-minute shifts in alliances and voter sentiment.

According to the opinion poll, the NDA is projected to win close to 90 seats in the 126-member Assam assembly, with the BJP expected to emerge as the single largest party.

The survey estimated the BJP's tally in the range of 69 to 74 seats, while its allies, including the Asom Gana Parishad, were projected to share the remaining seats.

The Indian National Congress was shown trailing far behind the ruling alliance.

Sarma, however, underlined that alliance dynamics are still evolving and that discussions within the NDA are likely to continue over the next few weeks.

A clearer political picture, he said, would emerge only after all partners finalise their strategies and seat-sharing agreements, expected by February.

Political observers believe the chief minister's remarks are aimed at preventing overconfidence within the BJP ranks and keeping the party machinery focused on organisational work.

With the Opposition attempting to regroup and consolidate ahead of the 2026 assembly elections, Sarma's message was seen as a reminder that electoral battles are won through consistent effort on the ground rather than favourable opinion polls.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff