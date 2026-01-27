'Miya Vs Indigenous' Politics Reshaping Assam Poll

'Once demographic fear becomes campaign language, it legitimises social targeting.'

IMAGE: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with Assam Bharatiya Janata Party President Dilip Saikia and senior BJP leaders inaugurate the 'Suggestions Survey Van' from the Veterinary College at Khanapara, in Guwahati, January 25, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Eviction drives, demographic anxieties, identity rhetoric collide as Assam heads into a polarised assembly battle

As Assam prepares for Assembly elections later this year, a long-standing debate over land, migration and identity has hardened into one of the state's most divisive political narratives -- the framing of politics as a contest between 'indigenous' Assamese communities and Bengali-origin Muslims, commonly referred to as 'Miya' Muslims.

What was once treated as a social or administrative challenge has now moved decisively into the electoral arena, shaping government action, political messaging and grassroots mobilisation across several districts.

Evictions take centre stage

The flashpoint has been a renewed push to clear alleged encroachments from forest and government land, particularly in Upper Assam. Officials maintain the drives are routine and legally mandated.

"This has nothing to do with religion or elections," a senior district official said. "Encroachment is encroachment. The government cannot selectively enforce the law."

Opposition leaders and activists disagree. "If this were only about land records, you would see consistency and transparency," said a Guwahati-based rights activist. "Instead, enforcement spikes in an election year and disproportionately affects one community."

Demographic change fuels anxiety

Underlying the political rhetoric is a deeper demographic concern that has gained prominence in recent years. Successive census data and government submissions show a steady rise in the population of Bengali-speaking Muslims in several districts, particularly in lower and central Assam.

In districts such as Dhubri, Barpeta, Goalpara, Nagaon and Morigaon, Muslims now constitute a majority, while in others their growing numbers have significantly altered the demographic balance.

Organisations espousing indigenous causes argue that this shift has pushed indigenous communities -- Assamese-speaking Hindus, tribals and other groups -- into minority positions in these districts.

"This is the core fear driving politics today," said a political observer based in Guwahati. "For indigenous groups, the issue is not just migration but the perception of cultural and political displacement."

Sarma sharpens the pitch

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has emerged as the most forceful political voice articulating these anxieties. In multiple public statements, he has linked demographic change to land pressure, illegal migration and political marginalisation of indigenous communities.

At public meetings, Sarma has repeatedly warned that his government would take an uncompromising stance on what it describes as encroachment and demographic imbalance.

In one such address, he said the Miya community would 'not be allowed to live in peace' if it continued what he described as illegal occupation of land -- remarks that drew sharp criticism from Opposition parties and civil rights groups.

A senior BJP functionary defended the chief minister's posture. "He is articulating what many indigenous people feel but were afraid to say," the leader said. "This is about protecting Assam's future."

From policy to polarisation

Beyond official action, the rhetoric has spilled into the public space. Student bodies and local organisations have issued warnings to alleged 'outsiders', demanding identity documents and, in some cases, asking them to leave certain areas.

"The danger is not just what the government does, but what others feel empowered to do," said the Upper Assam-based political observer. "Once demographic fear becomes campaign language, it legitimises social targeting."

The state government has distanced itself from vigilantism, but analysts note that the boundary between administrative enforcement and political messaging has become increasingly blurred.

The costs of hardening lines

Critics warn that demographic arguments, when framed along communal lines, risk deepening social divides. Legal experts point out that population change by itself cannot be the basis for collective suspicion or punitive action.

"Demography explains political anxiety, but it cannot justify erosion of Constitutional rights," said a Constitutional lawyer familiar with Assam's land disputes. "Selective enforcement will not survive judicial scrutiny."

There is also concern that aggressive rhetoric could backfire electorally. "This may consolidate one section, but it also consolidates the other," said a political scientist at a north east university. "Polarisation is a double-edged sword, it cuts both ways."

The 'Miya' response

Within the Miya community, the political climate has intensified a sense of siege. Activists say long-settled families are being clubbed together with recent migrants, erasing distinctions of citizenship and history.

"We are being reduced to a demographic problem," said a community activist from central Assam. "Our parents were born here, we speak Assamese, yet every election our loyalty is questioned."

What lies ahead

As campaigning intensifies, the 'Miya vs indigenous' framing is expected to remain central to the 2026 contest. For the ruling BJP, it is a powerful mobilisation tool rooted in demographic anxiety. For the Opposition, it has become a test case for constitutional values and social harmony.

"Assam has navigated identity crises before," said the political observer. "The danger is when demography becomes destiny -- and politics stops offering bridges."

As the state moves toward the polls, the choices made by its leadership may shape not just electoral outcomes, but the long-term cohesion of Assam's multi-ethnic society.

Key Points 'Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is articulating what many indigenous people feel but were afraid to say. This is about protecting Assam's future.'

'Demography explains political anxiety, but it cannot justify erosion of Constitutional rights.'

'Our parents were born here, we speak Assamese, yet every election our loyalty is questioned.'

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff