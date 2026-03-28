Delhi Police Nab Two Alleged Shooters of Himanshu Bhau Gang in Maharashtra

Delhi Police have arrested two alleged shooters of the notorious Himanshu Bhau gang in Maharashtra, wanted for multiple criminal cases including extortion and murder, as part of a crackdown on organised crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two alleged shooters of the Himanshu Bhau gang, wanted in multiple criminal cases, have been arrested in Maharashtra by the Delhi Police Special Cell.

The accused are linked to a firing incident in Delhi, allegedly carried out on the instructions of gang leader Himanshu Bhau, who is based in the United States.

Both accused had a bounty of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads, reflecting the severity of the crimes they are implicated in.

The arrested individuals are also allegedly involved in a major murder case registered in Haryana, indicating their criminal activities extend beyond Delhi.

Police are investigating the larger network of operatives and handlers connected to the Himanshu Bhau gang, which is involved in extortion and other serious crimes.

Two alleged shooters of the notorious Himanshu Bhau gang were arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police from Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, Lakshya and Neeraj, were wanted in multiple criminal cases, including a firing incident in Delhi carried out on the instructions of the gang leader Himanshu Bhau, who is currently based in the United States, is wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Police said both the accused were active members of the gang and were involved in a series of brazen crimes in the national capital.

A Special Cell team, acting on specific intelligence inputs, tracked their movement and apprehended them from Maharashtra after a sustained operation, officials said.

The arrested accused carry a bounty of Rs 1 lakh each for information leading to their arrest, reflecting the seriousness of the cases in which they were wanted, a senior police officer said.

The duo was also allegedly involved in a major murder case registered in Haryana, indicating that their criminal activities spanned across multiple states.

Investigation into the Gang's Operations

Investigators said the extortion-related firing in Delhi was carried out to terrorise targets and establish the gang's dominance, with instructions allegedly being issued by Bhau from abroad. Efforts are underway to unearth the larger network of operatives and handlers linked to the gang, they said.