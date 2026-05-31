Gang Associate Arrested After Delhi Police Encounter

Delhi Police apprehended a 26-year-old associate of the Himanshu Bhau gang, Ashish alias Don, after a brief shootout in outer Delhi, where he was wanted in connection with multiple criminal cases.

Key Points Ashish alias Don, an alleged associate of the Himanshu Bhau gang, was arrested in outer Delhi.

The arrest followed a brief exchange of fire between Ashish and a Delhi Police team.

Ashish was wanted in connection with four criminal cases and had been absconding.

An illegal semi-automatic pistol and two empty cartridges were recovered from Ashish.

A 26-year-old alleged associate of the Himanshu Bhau gang was arrested following a brief exchange of fire with police in outer Delhi, an officer said on Sunday.

Details of the Arrest

The accused, identified as Ashish alias Don, a resident of Bakkarwala, was wanted in four criminal cases and had been absconding for a considerable period, he said.

"A team was working on specific intelligence regarding the movement of the accused when it traced and intercepted him. During the operation, a brief exchange of fire took place between the accused and the police team, following which he was overpowered and apprehended," the officer said.

Police said they recovered an illegal semi-automatic pistol and two empty cartridges from his possession.