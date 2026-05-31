Gang Associate Arrested After Delhi Police Encounter

Delhi Police apprehended a 26-year-old associate of the Himanshu Bhau gang, Ashish alias Don, after a brief shootout in outer Delhi, where he was wanted in connection with multiple criminal cases.
Key Points
- Ashish alias Don, an alleged associate of the Himanshu Bhau gang, was arrested in outer Delhi.
- The arrest followed a brief exchange of fire between Ashish and a Delhi Police team.
- Ashish was wanted in connection with four criminal cases and had been absconding.
- An illegal semi-automatic pistol and two empty cartridges were recovered from Ashish.
A 26-year-old alleged associate of the Himanshu Bhau gang was arrested following a brief exchange of fire with police in outer Delhi, an officer said on Sunday.
Details of the Arrest
The accused, identified as Ashish alias Don, a resident of Bakkarwala, was wanted in four criminal cases and had been absconding for a considerable period, he said.
"A team was working on specific intelligence regarding the movement of the accused when it traced and intercepted him. During the operation, a brief exchange of fire took place between the accused and the police team, following which he was overpowered and apprehended," the officer said.
Police said they recovered an illegal semi-automatic pistol and two empty cartridges from his possession.