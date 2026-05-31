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Gang Associate Arrested After Delhi Police Encounter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 31, 2026 10:58 IST

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Delhi Police apprehended a 26-year-old associate of the Himanshu Bhau gang, Ashish alias Don, after a brief shootout in outer Delhi, where he was wanted in connection with multiple criminal cases.

Key Points

  • Ashish alias Don, an alleged associate of the Himanshu Bhau gang, was arrested in outer Delhi.
  • The arrest followed a brief exchange of fire between Ashish and a Delhi Police team.
  • Ashish was wanted in connection with four criminal cases and had been absconding.
  • An illegal semi-automatic pistol and two empty cartridges were recovered from Ashish.

A 26-year-old alleged associate of the Himanshu Bhau gang was arrested following a brief exchange of fire with police in outer Delhi, an officer said on Sunday.

Details of the Arrest

The accused, identified as Ashish alias Don, a resident of Bakkarwala, was wanted in four criminal cases and had been absconding for a considerable period, he said.

 

"A team was working on specific intelligence regarding the movement of the accused when it traced and intercepted him. During the operation, a brief exchange of fire took place between the accused and the police team, following which he was overpowered and apprehended," the officer said.

Police said they recovered an illegal semi-automatic pistol and two empty cartridges from his possession.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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