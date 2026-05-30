Two Himanshu Bhau Gang Shooters Nabbed After Gurugram Encounter

In a dramatic encounter on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, Gurugram Police successfully apprehended two sharpshooters linked to the notorious Himanshu Bhau gang, thwarting potential criminal activities.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Gurugram Police apprehended two sharpshooters associated with the Himanshu Bhau gang following a shootout.

The encounter occurred on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, resulting in leg injuries to both suspects.

The arrested individuals, identified as Karan alias Romie and Pravesh, have a history of criminal activity, including murder and robbery.

Police seized a motorcycle, foreign-made pistol, revolver, and cartridges from the accused.

The suspects are currently receiving medical treatment and will face formal arrest and interrogation upon discharge.

The Gurugram Police nabbed two alleged sharpshooters linked with the infamous Himanshu Bhau gang following an encounter on the Delhi-Jaipur highway here early Saturday, officials said.

Both were shot in the leg during the exchange of fire and were admitted to a hospital, they added.

Details of the Police Operation

According to police, a Sector 40-based crime branch team received inputs that two shooters from the Himanshu Bhau gang were roaming the Manesar area on a Splendor bike without a number plate, allegedly with criminal intent. Based on the tip-off, police set up a barricade and began searching for the duo.

Around 2:30am, the alleged shooters were intercepted by police teams on the Delhi-Jaipur highway near Saharwan village. The suspects swiftly diverted onto a service road, with the cops hot on their heels.

The Encounter and Apprehension

Police said the suspects were cornered near Manesar Valley area after their bike skid and fell.

Subsequently, they opened fire at the police teams in a desperate bid to escape.

Some bullets struck a police vehicle while the personnel inside narrowly escaped. The police warned the suspects to surrender but they continued firing.

After firing warning shots, the police shot at the accused in retaliation, the official said.

During the encounter, both sides exchanged 13 to 14 rounds. Both suspects were shot in the leg, causing them to fall onto the road, after which they were apprehended and rushed to a hospital, he added.

Accused Identified and Criminal History

According to police, the accused sharpshooters were identified as Karan alias Romie (24) and Pravesh (21), residents of Delhi's Kanjhawala village.

Police seized the Splendor motorcycle, a foreign-made pistol, a revolver and several rounds of cartridges from the accused.

"Both criminals have 10 cases registered against them, including murder, attempted murder, and robbery. They were also involved in a recent shooting in Delhi's Mundka. The accused are undergoing treatment. After being discharged, they will be formally arrested and questioned," the official said.