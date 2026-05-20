Key Heroin Supplier Arrested Near India-Pakistan Border

A major heroin supplier has been apprehended near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, following an investigation by Shimla police into a drug trafficking case.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Shimla police arrested Akashdeep, a key heroin supplier, in Jalalabad, Punjab.

The arrest occurred approximately 15 km from the India-Pakistan border.

The investigation stemmed from the arrest of two individuals in Shimla with adulterated heroin.

Financial transactions and digital evidence linked Akashdeep to the supply of the contraband.

Shimla police arrested a key heroin supplier in Jalalabad in Punjab, nearly 15 km away from the India-Pakistan border, an official said on Wednesday.

Details of the Arrested Heroin Supplier

The accused, identified as Akashdeep alias Akash (22), is a resident of Megha Panj Grain village in Ferozepur district of Punjab.

Addressing a press conference here, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shimla, Abhishek Dhiman, said that on May 9, 2026, the district police had arrested two Punjab residents -- Gurpreet Singh and Nishan Singh -- with 10.3 grams of chitta (adulterated heroin) from Shimla.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 was registered and an investigation was initiated, he said.

Investigation and Evidence

He said that during the probe, the police analysed financial transactions as well as digital evidence. "The accused were also interrogated and backward linkages were established, which revealed that it was Akash who had supplied the contraband to the two accused" he said.

The ASP said that a police team was sent to Punjab to nab the accused, who was arrested by the police from Jalalabad on May 19. He said that further investigation in the case is underway.