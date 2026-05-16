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Home  » News » Key Drug Suppliers Arrested In Shimla Chitta Trafficking Case

Key Drug Suppliers Arrested In Shimla Chitta Trafficking Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 16, 2026 19:04 IST

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In a crackdown on drug trafficking, Shimla police have arrested two key interstate suppliers involved in the chitta trade, following investigations into multiple NDPS cases.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two key interstate drug suppliers arrested in Shimla for chitta trafficking.
  • The arrests followed investigations into two separate NDPS cases.
  • Accused identified as Amandeep Singh from Amritsar and Akash from Chandigarh.
  • Digital and financial evidence led to the identification and arrest of the suppliers.
  • Police investigations are ongoing to uncover further linkages in the drug trafficking network.

Police have arrested two more key interstate drug suppliers involved in chitta (adulterated heroin) trafficking from Punjab and Chandigarh, police said on Saturday.

Shimla's Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Abhishek Dhiman, told reporters that the involvement of both accused -- Amandeep Singh (29), a resident of Hamidpura village in Amritsar, Punjab and Akash (25), a resident of Chandigarh -- surfaced during investigations into two separate NDPS cases registered in the district earlier this month.

 

Details Of The Drug Bust Operation

He said on May 13, district police arrested Nikhil Thakur, an advocate by profession, along with Sulab Thapa, from whom the police recovered approx 11 grams of chitta.

"A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, was subsequently registered against them and an investigation is underway," he said.

"During the probe, police examined digital and financial evidence and traced backward linkages, which led to Akash. Police identified him as the main supplier of chitta to the accused. Afterwards, a police team from Dhalli was sent to Chandigarh, where they arrested him," said the ASP.

Further Arrests And Ongoing Investigation

He also said on May 9, district police arrested three individuals, Rohit Chauhan, Tushar Vera and Praveen Kumar, from Rampur with 9 grams of chitta.

Following this, police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

He said after analysing financial and digital evidence, police traced the chain to Amandeep, who was later arrested in Punjab. The ASP said further investigations are underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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