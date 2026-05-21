Himachal Pradesh: Anger After Bodies Of Two Girls Found In River

The discovery of a second young girl's body in the Yamuna River in Himachal Pradesh has ignited public outrage and prompted calls for a thorough murder investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Body of a 10-year-old girl recovered from Yamuna River in Himachal Pradesh, raising suspicions of murder.

This is the second similar incident this month, intensifying public outrage and concern.

Families allege similarities between the two cases, including signs of physical brutality and cut hair.

Families and local organisations demand concrete action from authorities, threatening protests if no progress is made.

Police assure an impartial investigation and promise arrests upon gathering concrete evidence.

A 10-year-old girl's body was recovered from the Yamuna River in Poanta Sahib Sub-division in Himachal's Sirmaur district, the second such incident in the month that has sparked outrage and suspicions of murder.

The incident, reported late Wednesday night, comes weeks after the body of a 13-year-old girl was found floating in the same area.

Family members of both victims alleged that in both cases, the girls were found partially naked, with their hair cut, and bore signs of physical brutality.

Families Demand Action in Himachal Pradesh River Deaths

On Thursday, the grieving family members of both victims, accompanied by local social organisations, met the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Paonta, Dwij Goyal, and submitted a memorandum.

Providing a detailed account of both incidents to the SDM, they alleged that no concrete action was taken in the previous case, even though the accused's name and phone number had already been provided to the police.

In the first case, the family members alleged that they had received an abduction call from a man known to them, and that their daughter was later found dead in the Yamuna River.

The girl's mother subsequently filed a complaint with the police, after which the accused was called for questioning.

The family alleged that the police released him without taking any action, and that attempts are being made to suppress this matter by framing it as a case of suicide.

Police Investigation Underway

The delegation told the SDM that both cases have similarities and appear to be premeditated acts of murder.

They warned the SDM that if no concrete action was taken within 24 hours, they would stage a sit-in protest and block the national highway.

SDM Dwij Goyal assured the victims' families and local residents who accompanied them that strict action would be taken. He said an impartial investigation would be initiated.

Meanwhile, police said they are investigating both the cases, and added that an arrest would be made once they get concrete evidence.