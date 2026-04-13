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Man Held in Himachal Pradesh After Teen Girl Murdered

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 13, 2026 20:56 IST

A man has been arrested in Himachal Pradesh after a shocking murder of a 19-year-old girl in Mandi district, prompting swift action and condemnation from authorities.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 19-year-old girl was murdered in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh, sparking a police investigation.
  • Police have arrested a 36-year-old man, identified as Vikas, in connection with the murder.
  • The murder has been strongly condemned by the Governor, who has called for swift justice.
  • The Leader of the Opposition has called for a probe into allegations of the accused's involvement in drugs.
  • The police are conducting forensic analysis and a postmortem to gather further evidence in the case.

One person has been arrested for allegedly killing a 19-year-old girl by slitting her throat in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, police said on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Monday morning near the Gopalpur area, when the girl, identified as Siya Guleria, was on her way to college.

 

At that time, two unidentified assailants, riding on a bike, intercepted her and brutally assaulted her with a sharp weapon and slit her throat.

While the girl succumbed to injuries on the spot, the accused fled.

Police reached the spot as soon as they received the information and recovered the body. In the meantime, locals found the 36-year-old suspect in nearby fields where he was hiding.

The villagers also recovered the weapon used in the murder and immediately informed the police.

The situation got tense as locals who caught the culprit demanded that the accused be hanged, while the police team took him into custody and assured strict action against him.

Police Investigation and Arrest

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mandi, Vinod Kumar, said that a case of Murder has been registered.

The accused, identified as Vikas, has been arrested. Further investigation is underway, the SP said.

Several injury marks were found on the girl's body, and the forensic teams have taken the samples. The body would be handed over to the family members after conducting a postmortem at Nerchowk Medical College, he added.

Political Reaction and Condemnation

Expressing deep anguish and strong condemnation over the brutal murder, Governor Kavinder Gupta termed it as "heinous, inhuman and deeply disturbing".

He said that such acts of violence are unacceptable in a civilised society and must be dealt with utmost severity.

The Governor spoke with the Director General of Police (DGP) and took a detailed report of the incident. He directed the police authorities to ensure strict and swift action against the culprit and to bring the guilty to justice at the earliest.

He also emphasised the need for continued vigilance and collective efforts to ensure the safety and security of citizens, especially women, according to a statement issued here.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, who met the family members of the victim on Monday, said that there are allegations that the accused was involved in drugs, and this aspect should also be probed. He demanded strict and fast action in the case.

He said that the family members feel that the condition of the road near their house was not good, and had the road been good, the girl would not have had to walk.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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