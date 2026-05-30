Shooting At Kasol Hotel After Brawl: Police Investigate

A shooting at a Kasol hotel in Himachal Pradesh, triggered by a brawl between tourists and locals, has prompted a police investigation and the detention of four individuals.

Key Points A shooting occurred at Hotel Green Valley in Kasol, Himachal Pradesh, during a brawl between tourists from Punjab and local youth.

The altercation reportedly began over an unspecified issue and escalated into a physical fight with gunshots fired.

Police have detained four individuals from Punjab in connection with the Kasol hotel shooting incident.

An investigation is underway to determine the sequence of events and recover the weapon used in the Kasol shooting.

Authorities are registering an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act following the Kasol hotel shooting.

A shooting occurred at the Hotel Green Valley in Kasol, in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, on Saturday evening during an alleged brawl between tourists from Punjab and local youth, police said.

The incident took place around 6 pm when an argument erupted between the two groups over an unspecified issue at the hotel. The altercation quickly escalated into a physical fight, during which gunshots were allegedly fired, they added.

Police Detain Four Individuals After Kasol Shooting

Upon receiving information about the shooting, a team from the Manikaran Police Station promptly arrived at the scene. They detained four individuals in connection with the case:

The detained individuals are Manpreet Singh (29), a resident of Tarn Taran; Aman Randhawa (22), a resident of Amritsar; Sukhmandeep Singh (17), a resident of Ferozepur; and Karndeep Singh (22), a resident of Gurdaspur, all from Punjab.

Investigation Underway Following Hotel Brawl

Additionally, police reported that another individual involved in the incident, Taman, a resident of Gurdaspur in Punjab, is currently absconding, and a search is underway to apprehend him.

The Manikaran Police said that legal action is being taken on all important aspects of the case. An FIR is being registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act.

Legal Action and Search for Absconding Suspect

An Investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events and recover the weapon used, police added.

Reports indicate that a local youth was injured after being shot in the leg, but police have yet to confirm any injuries.