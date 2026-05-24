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Tourists Arrested For Attacking Bus Driver In Shimla

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 24, 2026 19:52 IST

Four tourists from Haryana have been arrested in Shimla for allegedly assaulting a bus driver after a road incident involving overtaking on the National Highway.

Key Points

  • Four tourists from Haryana arrested for allegedly assaulting a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus driver in Shimla.
  • The incident occurred after the HRTC bus overtook two vehicles with Haryana registration near Kachi Ghati.
  • The accused blocked the bus and physically assaulted the driver, causing head injuries.
  • HRTC drivers protested the assault in Shimla, demanding action against the accused tourists.
  • Police arrested two suspects at the scene and the remaining two were apprehended in Theog.

Four tourists from Haryana, including a woman, were arrested on Sunday for allegedly assaulting a Himachal Road Transport Corporation driver after he overtook two vehicles on the National Highway, police said.

The injured driver has been identified as Rajinder Singh, while the accused are Pratibha, Vicky Kumar, Vikas Kumar and Pankaj, all from Haryana's Abhey Pur village in Panchkula district.

 

Road Rage Incident Leads to Arrests

According to police, the incident occurred when a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) Volvo bus, heading towards Rohru from Delhi, overtook two vehicles bearing Haryana registration numbers near the Kachi Ghati area in Shimla.

Following which, one of the vehicles then overtook the bus and blocked its path, while another tourist, travelling in the second vehicle, pulled the bus driver onto the road, police said.

Driver Assaulted, Protests Erupt

The four accused then assaulted the driver, causing him head injuries, police said.

In the meantime, the bus conductor used the hand brake to stop the bus, they said.

A video of the incident made waves on social media platforms.

Police Investigation and Arrests

A police team from Boileauganj reached the spot and arrested the two accused, Pankaj and Vikas Kumar, at the scene.

Later, police nabbed the remaining two accused in Theog, about 30 kilometres from Shimla.

HRTC drivers enraged by the incident protested in Shimla.

Police said a case has been registered against the accused, and further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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