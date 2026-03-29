Six Arrested After Sharp Weapon Attack in Solan, Himachal Pradesh

Six individuals were arrested in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, after a violent attack involving sharp weapons, highlighting the escalation of an ongoing dispute and prompting a thorough police investigation.

Key Points Six individuals have been arrested in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, for allegedly attacking three people with sharp weapons.

The incident is believed to have originated from an ongoing dispute between the accused and the victims.

The injured individuals are receiving medical treatment, with one transferred to Indira Gandhi Medical College for further care.

Police investigation is ongoing, with multiple teams formed to identify and apprehend those involved in the Solan attack.

The accused have been charged under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including rioting and unlawful assembly.

Six individuals were arrested for allegedly injuring three people during an attack with sharp-edged weapons in Solan district, Himachal Pradesh, with police suspecting the assault may have stemmed from an ongoing dispute.

The accused were identified as Sahil (20), Pranay (19), Akshit (19), Ajay Kumar (24), Kartik (19) and Sahil, all residents of Solan. The injured are Harsh (23), Lalit Kishore (23), and Lalit Kumar (26).

According to a complaint filed by an eyewitness, the incident took place on Saturday when several men surrounded his cousin near a girls' school, leading to an argument. The complainant stated that he rushed to the scene with friends to rescue his cousin, who was being forcibly taken towards the ITI.

He alleged that after leaving the area and while heading to Dhobighat Colony, they were confronted by a group of 15 to 20 men armed with sharp-edged weapons, who began to assault them.

During the scuffle, the three were injured and then taken to the civil hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, police said, adding that Kumar was shifted to Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla for further treatment.

Police examined the scene and formed multiple teams to identify and nab the accused. Based on the CCTV footage, 20 people were taken into custody, after which six accused were arrested.

Police Investigation and Charges

Superintendent of Police (SP), Solan, Thirumala Raju SD Verma said a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 191(3) (rioting and being armed with deadly weapon), and 190 (unlawful assembly) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation is underway, Verma said, adding that preliminary investigation suggests that the clash between them was a result of an ongoing dispute.