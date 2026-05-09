Four Arrested In Connection With Katra Hotel Assault Case

Police have arrested four individuals and apprehended two juveniles in connection with a violent hotel assault in Katra, Reasi district, bringing a swift resolution to the case.

Key Points Four individuals have been arrested and two juveniles apprehended in connection with a violent assault at a Katra hotel.

The accused are allegedly linked to an attack at the R K Palace hotel in Katra, resulting in serious injuries.

Police tracked and apprehended the accused in Haryana, recovering the weapons used in the crime.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Akshay, Sahil, Suraj, and Rahul, all residents of Katra.

Police have arrested four accused and apprehended two children in conflict with law (CICL) from Haryana in connection with an armed assault case reported in Katra town of Reasi district, officials said.

The accused were allegedly involved in a violent attack at the R K Palace hotel in Katra on May 2, in which a man identified as Jaswinder Singh alias Sundri sustained serious injuries, they said.

A group of persons armed with sharp-edged weapons forcibly entered the hotel and allegedly assaulted the victim before fleeing from the spot. The injured was shifted to the Community Health Centre (CHC), Katra, for treatment, officials informed.

Investigation Into Katra Hotel Assault

A case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act at the Katra police station, and an investigation was taken up on priority.

According to officials, the accused escaped to Haryana after committing the offence in an attempt to evade arrest. Acting on specific inputs and using technical surveillance and human intelligence, a police team tracked and apprehended the accused from Haryana. The weapons used in the crime were also recovered.

Accused Identified and Apprehended

The arrested accused were identified as Akshay (aged 21), Sahil (21), Suraj (26) and Rahul (aged 23) - all belonging to Katra.

The juveniles involved in the case were also apprehended, but their identities were withheld in accordance with the Juvenile Justice Act.

Police Commitment to Safety

Senior Superintendent of Police Reasi Mukund Tibrewal said that district police remain committed to maintaining peace, law and order, and ensuring the safety and security of citizens and pilgrims visiting the holy town of Katra.

Further investigation is underway, police added.