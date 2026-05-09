HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Four Arrested In Connection With Katra Hotel Assault Case

Four Arrested In Connection With Katra Hotel Assault Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 09, 2026 15:19 IST

x

Police have arrested four individuals and apprehended two juveniles in connection with a violent hotel assault in Katra, Reasi district, bringing a swift resolution to the case.

Key Points

  • Four individuals have been arrested and two juveniles apprehended in connection with a violent assault at a Katra hotel.
  • The accused are allegedly linked to an attack at the R K Palace hotel in Katra, resulting in serious injuries.
  • Police tracked and apprehended the accused in Haryana, recovering the weapons used in the crime.
  • The arrested individuals have been identified as Akshay, Sahil, Suraj, and Rahul, all residents of Katra.

Police have arrested four accused and apprehended two children in conflict with law (CICL) from Haryana in connection with an armed assault case reported in Katra town of Reasi district, officials said.

The accused were allegedly involved in a violent attack at the R K Palace hotel in Katra on May 2, in which a man identified as Jaswinder Singh alias Sundri sustained serious injuries, they said.

 

A group of persons armed with sharp-edged weapons forcibly entered the hotel and allegedly assaulted the victim before fleeing from the spot. The injured was shifted to the Community Health Centre (CHC), Katra, for treatment, officials informed.

Investigation Into Katra Hotel Assault

A case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act at the Katra police station, and an investigation was taken up on priority.

According to officials, the accused escaped to Haryana after committing the offence in an attempt to evade arrest. Acting on specific inputs and using technical surveillance and human intelligence, a police team tracked and apprehended the accused from Haryana. The weapons used in the crime were also recovered.

Accused Identified and Apprehended

The arrested accused were identified as Akshay (aged 21), Sahil (21), Suraj (26) and Rahul (aged 23) - all belonging to Katra.

The juveniles involved in the case were also apprehended, but their identities were withheld in accordance with the Juvenile Justice Act.

Police Commitment to Safety

Senior Superintendent of Police Reasi Mukund Tibrewal said that district police remain committed to maintaining peace, law and order, and ensuring the safety and security of citizens and pilgrims visiting the holy town of Katra.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Delhi Family Attacked After Dispute; Police Arrest Suspects
Delhi Police Arrest Juveniles After Manipuri Woman Assaulted
Delhi Police Arrest Juveniles After Manipuri Woman Assaulted
Argument in Delhi's Wazirpur leads to fatal assault
Argument in Delhi's Wazirpur leads to fatal assault
Juvenile tasked to kill Salman Khan arrested
Juvenile tasked to kill Salman Khan arrested
Five Juveniles Apprehended in Jahangirpuri Attempted Murder Case
Five Juveniles Apprehended in Jahangirpuri Attempted Murder Case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mother India

webstory image 2

Cook With Love: 14 Recipes For A Special Mom

webstory image 3

Mother's Day: 12 Holidays For Mum

VIDEOS

Suvendu Adhikari's Post-Oath Moment Goes Viral0:59

Suvendu Adhikari's Post-Oath Moment Goes Viral

WATCH: Indian Army's Canine Commandos Descend Into Action3:36

WATCH: Indian Army's Canine Commandos Descend Into Action

WATCH: PM touches feet of 98-year-old Makhan Lal Sarkar1:07

WATCH: PM touches feet of 98-year-old Makhan Lal Sarkar

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO