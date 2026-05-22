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Two Arrested For Assaulting Tourists After Rishikesh Altercation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 22, 2026 21:16 IST

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Two men have been arrested in Rishikesh for allegedly assaulting tourists after a misunderstanding escalated into violence, prompting a police investigation and further raids to apprehend additional suspects.

Key Points

  • Two men have been arrested in Rishikesh for allegedly assaulting tourists after a misunderstanding.
  • The arrests followed a complaint by a tourist from Haryana who was allegedly assaulted with his friends.
  • The incident occurred in the Kale Ki Dhal area of Rishikesh after an argument with a local woman.
  • Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are conducting further raids to arrest remaining suspects.

The Rishikesh Police have arrested two men for allegedly assaulting tourists over a misunderstanding in the Kale Ki Dhal area of Rishikesh.

According to the police, the action was taken based on a complaint lodged on May 20 by Satveer, a resident of Haryana's Kaithal.

 

Satveer told the police that he arrived in Rishikesh with his friends in a car. A misunderstanding with a local woman occurred in the Kale Ki Dhal area.

Details of the Rishikesh Tourist Assault

Following an argument, a crowd gathered, which allegedly assaulted Satveer and his friends. The victims sustained injuries during the attack, and their vehicle was also damaged, according to the police.

Following the complaint, the Rishikesh Police registered a case under Sections 109(1), 191(2), 117(2), 351(3), 352, and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched an investigation.

Arrests Made in the Case

The police team acted on a tip-off and conducted a raid at the Bharat Vihar truck union parking area on Friday, where they arrested two suspects on the spot. The arrested individuals have been identified as Ashok Thapa and Naresh Kashyap, both residents of Kale Ki Dhal in Rishikesh.

The police are conducting further raids to arrest the remaining suspects.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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