Punjab Police Seize Heroin, Bust Cross-Border Drug Ring

Punjab Police have successfully busted a cross-border drug smuggling ring in Amritsar, seizing a large quantity of heroin and arresting two individuals involved in the illicit operation.
Key Points
- Punjab Police dismantle a cross-border drug smuggling module in Amritsar.
- Two individuals arrested with 64.62 kg of heroin seized.
- The operation involved the Counter-Intelligence wing and State Special Operations Cell.
- Investigations reveal links to handlers in Portugal and smugglers in Pakistan.
- An FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway.
Punjab Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a cross-border drug smuggling module in Amritsar with the arrest of two persons and recovery of 64.62 kg of heroin from their possession.
Major Success in Anti-Drug Drive
Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the Punjab government's anti-drug drive 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' achieved major success with the recovery of 64.62 kg of heroin.
Operation Details and Arrests
The Counter-Intelligence wing of the Punjab Police and the State Special Operations Cell in Amritsar were involved in the operation.
The accused have been identified as Sarwan Singh alias Gujjar and Shamsher Singh alias Shera, both residents of Amritsar.
International Links Uncovered
Preliminary investigation revealed the accused's links with Portugal-based handlers and Pakistan-based smugglers, Yadav said.
Ongoing Investigation
An FIR has been registered at Police Station SSOC in Amritsar. Further investigation is underway, Yadav said.