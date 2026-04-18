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Punjab Police Seize Heroin, Bust Cross-Border Drug Ring

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 18, 2026 13:01 IST

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Punjab Police have successfully busted a cross-border drug smuggling ring in Amritsar, seizing a large quantity of heroin and arresting two individuals involved in the illicit operation.

Photograph: Reuters

Photograph: Reuters

Key Points

  • Punjab Police dismantle a cross-border drug smuggling module in Amritsar.
  • Two individuals arrested with 64.62 kg of heroin seized.
  • The operation involved the Counter-Intelligence wing and State Special Operations Cell.
  • Investigations reveal links to handlers in Portugal and smugglers in Pakistan.
  • An FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Punjab Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a cross-border drug smuggling module in Amritsar with the arrest of two persons and recovery of 64.62 kg of heroin from their possession.

Major Success in Anti-Drug Drive

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the Punjab government's anti-drug drive 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' achieved major success with the recovery of 64.62 kg of heroin.

 

Operation Details and Arrests

The Counter-Intelligence wing of the Punjab Police and the State Special Operations Cell in Amritsar were involved in the operation.

The accused have been identified as Sarwan Singh alias Gujjar and Shamsher Singh alias Shera, both residents of Amritsar.

International Links Uncovered

Preliminary investigation revealed the accused's links with Portugal-based handlers and Pakistan-based smugglers, Yadav said.

Ongoing Investigation

An FIR has been registered at Police Station SSOC in Amritsar. Further investigation is underway, Yadav said.

Under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the accused could face significant jail time if convicted. The investigation will likely focus on tracing the supply chain and identifying other members of the smuggling network. Punjab has been actively combating drug trafficking due to its proximity to major drug production regions.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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