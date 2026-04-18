How Punjab Police Busted a Cross-Border Drug Ring

Punjab Police have successfully busted a cross-border drug smuggling ring in Amritsar, seizing a large quantity of heroin and arresting two individuals involved in the illicit operation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Punjab Police seized 64.62 kg of heroin and arrested two individuals in Amritsar, dismantling a cross-border drug smuggling module.

The drug smuggling operation has links to Pakistan-based smugglers and a handler based in Portugal.

The arrested individuals were transporting the heroin after receiving it via drone from across the border.

The investigation is ongoing, with more arrests and recoveries expected as the police trace the entire network involved in the drug smuggling operation.

Punjab Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a cross-border drug smuggling module, arresting two persons and recovering 64.62 kg of heroin from their possession in Amritsar.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the Punjab government's anti-drug drive 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' achieved major success with the recovery of 64.62 kg of heroin.

The Counter-Intelligence wing of the Punjab Police and the State Special Operations Cell in Amritsar were involved in the operation.

Arrested have been identified as Sarwan Singh alias Gujjar, a resident of village Awan Wasau in Amritsar and Shamsher Singh alias Shera, a resident of village Dial Rangar in Amritsar.

Drug Smuggling Investigation Uncovers International Links

Besides recovering a large amount of heroin, the police team also impounded the car they used to smuggle narcotics. Preliminary investigation revealed the module's links with Pakistan-based smugglers and a Portugal-based handler.

"The links of this cross-border trafficking ring are also established with a network of notorious Pakistan-based smuggler Moosa, whose name cropped up in the 532-kg heroin recovery case," he said.

Indian Customs officials had made the largest recovery of 532 kg of heroin at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) Attari in 2019.

The DGP said investigation is underway to trace the entire network.

How The Drug Smuggling Operation Was Uncovered

Sharing operational details, Assistant Inspector General (SSOC), Amritsar Sukhminder Singh Mann said reliable input was received regarding suspects Sarwan and Shamsher having retrieved a consignment of heroin deliveries through a drone from across the border a few days ago.

He said the input further revealed that, on their handlers' instructions, the duo were on the way to deliver the consignment to someone.

The SSOC Amritsar unit team intercepted them near Mahal Bypass in Amritsar, and recovered 64.62 kg of heroin from their possession, he added. The accused were promised huge payback by their handlers.

More arrests and recoveries are likely in the coming days as the investigation progresses, he said.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam at Police Station SSOC in Amritsar.

Under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the accused could face significant jail time and fines depending on the quantity of drugs involved. The investigation will likely focus on identifying other members of the smuggling ring and disrupting their supply chain.