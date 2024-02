Umar Ganie captures tourists frolicking in the snow in Doodhpathri, Budgam district, Kashmir.

IMAGE: Tourists enjoy ATV snow scooter rides in Doodhpathri.

IMAGE: An ATV curves through the road.

IMAGE: Tourists have lotsa fun!

IMAGE: Walking through the snow.

IMAGE: Tourists enjoy the snow, here and below.

IMAGE: A view of snow covered residental huts.

