Gulmarg Gets Snow At Last!

Umar Ganie captures Gulmarg as the town and other higher reaches of the Kashmir Valley receive snow.
For the first time, Kashmir is facing a dry winter due to climate change, which has caused a drought-like situation in the Valley.
Kashmiris organised special prayers -- Salat-Ul-Istisqa -- across the Valley for a respite from the severe dry spell.
IMAGE: Snow calls for a selfie. All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com
IMAGE: It's been an unusual hide and seek this year to catch a glimpse of snow.
IMAGE: All cameras are out to capture the moment.
IMAGE: And the magic continues.
IMAGE: Let's Play!
IMAGE: Sliding on snow.
IMAGE: What fun sliding downhill.
IMAGE: Now to go uphill again.
IMAGE: Enjoying the snow.
IMAGE: A walk in the snow.
IMAGE: The location where the song Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, featuring Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz, in J Om Prakash's 1974 film Aap Ki Kasam was picturised, drenched in snow.
IMAGE: And life chills in Gulmarg.
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com