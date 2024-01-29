News
Gulmarg Gets Snow At Last!

By UMAR GANIE
January 29, 2024 18:25 IST
Umar Ganie captures Gulmarg as the town and other higher reaches of the Kashmir Valley receive snow.

For the first time, Kashmir is facing a dry winter due to climate change, which has caused a drought-like situation in the Valley.

Kashmiris organised special prayers -- Salat-Ul-Istisqa -- across the Valley for a respite from the severe dry spell.

 

IMAGE: Snow calls for a selfie. All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: It's been an unusual hide and seek this year to catch a glimpse of snow.

 

IMAGE: All cameras are out to capture the moment.

 

IMAGE: And the magic continues.

 

IMAGE: Let's Play!

 

IMAGE: Sliding on snow.

 

IMAGE: What fun sliding downhill.

 

IMAGE: Now to go uphill again.

 

IMAGE: Enjoying the snow.

 

IMAGE: A walk in the snow.

 

IMAGE: The location where the song Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, featuring Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz, in J Om Prakash's 1974 film Aap Ki Kasam was picturised, drenched in snow.

 

IMAGE: And life chills in Gulmarg.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

UMAR GANIE
 
