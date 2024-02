The Kashmir Valley received fresh heavy snowfall, February 3, 2024.

All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: A train chugs along in the snow.

IMAGE: Locals walk in the snow in Srinagar, here and below.

IMAGE: A biker rides a bike in the snow.

IMAGE: A view of heavy traffic caused by the snowfall.

IMAGE: A man walks in the snow.

