Parts of Dal Lake froze as Srinagar recorded the coldest night of this winter at minus 5.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: A frozen piece of Dal Lake.

IMAGE: A man checks the surface of the frozen Dal Lake.

IMAGE: A view of the frozen Dal Lake.

IMAGE: Shikaras parked in the background of the frozen lake.

