It's Snow White Time In Kashmir!

Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded the coldest night of the season at minus eight degrees Celsius while Srinagar experienced a warmer night due to overcast conditions, officials said on Monday.
Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.8 degrees Celsius, a drop of more than four notches, they said.
The minimum temperature in Srinagar was 0.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday night.
Qazigund recorded a low of 0.8 degrees Celsius, Kokernag 1.1 degrees Celsius, and Kupwara minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, PTI reported.
