Rediff.com  » News » It's Snow White Time In Kashmir!

It's Snow White Time In Kashmir!

By REDIFF NEWS
December 18, 2023 14:46 IST
Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded the coldest night of the season at minus eight degrees Celsius while Srinagar experienced a warmer night due to overcast conditions, officials said on Monday.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.8 degrees Celsius, a drop of more than four notches, they said.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar was 0.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday night.

Qazigund recorded a low of 0.8 degrees Celsius, Kokernag 1.1 degrees Celsius, and Kupwara minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, PTI reported.

 

IMAGE: Tourists enjoy the snow at Gulmarg. All photographs: Imran Nissar/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A couple stands near the snow-covered selfie point in Gulmarg.

 

IMAGE: A car covered in a thick layer of snow in Gulmarg.

 

IMAGE: What lies under this thick layer of snow in Gulmarg?

 

IMAGE: A temple covered in snow in Gulmarg.

 

IMAGE: A view of Gulmarg's cable car ropeway.

 

IMAGE: People push a car on a snow-covered road in Gulmarg.

 

IMAGE: Tourists enjoy the snow in Gulmarg.

 

IMAGE: A snow covered mountain in Gulmarg, here and below.

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
