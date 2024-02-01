News
Rediff.com  » News » Snow-Clad Mesmerising Dal Lake

Snow-Clad Mesmerising Dal Lake

By UMAR GANIE
February 01, 2024 17:11 IST
IMAGE: A view of frozen Dal Lake after Srinagar receives much awaited season's first snowfall. All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: A man walks on snow at Boulevard Road on the banks of the Dal Lake under the snow covered Zabarwan mountains.

 

IMAGE: A view of the lake and the mountains.

 

IMAGE: People walk on a snow covered road in Srinagar.

 

IMAGE: Snow all around.

 

IMAGE: Parked vehicles covered with snow.

 

IMAGE: A man removes snow from his handcart.

 

IMAGE: A man walks in a snow covered park.

 

IMAGE: Kids play in a snow covered area.

 

IMAGE: A beautiful view of the snow covered region, here and below.

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

UMAR GANIE
 
