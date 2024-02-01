Snow-Clad Mesmerising Dal Lake

IMAGE: A view of frozen Dal Lake after Srinagar receives much awaited season's first snowfall. All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com
IMAGE: A man walks on snow at Boulevard Road on the banks of the Dal Lake under the snow covered Zabarwan mountains.
IMAGE: A view of the lake and the mountains.
IMAGE: People walk on a snow covered road in Srinagar.
IMAGE: Snow all around.
IMAGE: Parked vehicles covered with snow.
IMAGE: A man removes snow from his handcart.
IMAGE: A man walks in a snow covered park.
IMAGE: Kids play in a snow covered area.
IMAGE: A beautiful view of the snow covered region, here and below.
