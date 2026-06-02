Headless Body Found In UP; Family Members Booked For Murder

A 36-year-old man's headless body was discovered in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, leading to the arrest of a suspect and a search for family members allegedly involved in the gruesome murder.

Key Points Headless body of Viksit Kumar found in Muzaffarnagar after being missing since May 18.

Police have arrested Monti Tyagi, an alleged shooter, in connection with the murder.

Victim's second wife, stepson, and stepson's wife have been booked in connection with the murder and are currently absconding.

Preliminary investigation suggests a family dispute as the motive behind the gruesome murder.

Police are searching the Ganga canal to recover the victim's severed head.

The headless body of a 36-year-old man who had been missing since May 18 was found in a field in Behda Assa village here, police said on Tuesday.

Arrest Made, Hunt On For Family Members

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder and a hunt is on for several of the victim's family members.

The decapitated body was found on Monday in the village under Sikheda Police Station area.

The man was identified as Viksit Kumar alias Rocky, missing since last month.

Details Of The Investigation

Circle Officer Raju Kumar Sahu told reporters that the police had arrested Monti Tyagi, an alleged shooter, after a violent encounter.

Tyagi was shot during the confrontation and was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The police have booked several people, including Kumar's second wife Renu, his stepson, Badal, and Badal's wife, Nisha, in connection with his murder.

The three are absconding and efforts are underway to arrest them, the officer said.

Motive Suspected To Be Family Dispute

During interrogation, Tyagi allegedly revealed that Kumar was abducted and shot dead, his head was severed, and his headless body was dumped in the field.

The head was allegedly thrown into the Ganga canal, the police said.

Preliminary investigation suggested family dispute the motive behind the murder, according to police.

A search is underway in the Ganga canal to recover the victim's head, the CO said.