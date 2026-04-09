Man Found Dead with Head Injuries in Uttar Pradesh Village

Police in Mau, Uttar Pradesh, are investigating the death of an unidentified man found with severe head injuries in Ranbirpur village, suspecting a possible murder.

Key Points An unidentified man's body was found in Ranbirpur village, Mau, Uttar Pradesh, with severe head injuries and a disfigured face.

Police suspect the man, estimated to be around 25 years old, was beaten to death with sticks.

The body was discovered by a local resident during a morning walk, prompting a police investigation.

Authorities are working to identify the deceased and have sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

Slippers, documents, and liquor bottles were found at the scene, which are being examined as part of the investigation.

The body of an unidentified man with head injuries and a disfigured face was found on Thursday here, police said.

The body was found by a roadside in Ranbirpur village under Sarai Lakhansi Police Station limits after a resident out on a morning walk spotted it and alerted villagers.

A large crowd soon gathered at the spot, following which the police were informed. A police team rushed to the scene, took the body into custody.

Locals said the deceased had deep wounds on his head and his face was severely damaged, making identification difficult. He was wearing a white half-sleeve shirt and brown trousers.

Police Investigation Details

Additional Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar said the man, aged around 25, prima facie appeared to have been beaten to death with sticks. Slippers, some documents and liquor bottles were recovered from the spot.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and efforts are underway to establish the identity of the deceased, Kumar said.