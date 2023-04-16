News
'He was deeply religious': Atiq killer's mother

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 16, 2023 13:49 IST
A day after gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj in full media glare, the mother of one of the assailants, Lovelesh Tiwari, on Sunday said her son had a religious side to him.

IMAGE: Police capture one of the assailants who shot dead Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf, while on the way for a medical examination, in Prayagraj on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaking to ANI, Asha (mother of the arrested accused Lovelesh) said, "Pata nahi uske naseeb mein kya likha tha (Don't know what was written in his destiny)."

 

"He was deeply religious and would visit temples regularly for darshans. We have not talked to him since he left the house. His phone was also switched off," his mother added, turning emotional.

Earlier, on Sunday, Lovelesh's father Yagya Tiwari said his son was jobless and a drug addict.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Tiwari said, "He is my son. We saw the incident on TV. We are not aware of the actions of Lovelesh nor do we have anything to do with this. He never lived here and neither was he involved in our family affairs. He did not tell us anything. He came here five to six days ago. We have not been on talking terms with him for years. There is already a case registered against him. He was jailed in that case."

"He doesn't work. He was a drug addict. We have four children. We have nothing to say about this," Tiwari added.

Days after Atiq Ahmed's son Asad was killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, the mafia-turned-politician and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were killed on Saturday while being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj.

Atiq was accused in the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Raju Pal in 2005 and also in the subsequent killing of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the BSP's leader's murder, in February this year.

All three assailants were arrested, informed police after Atiq and his brother were shot dead.

"Three people have been arrested and they are being questioned. A journalist was also injured as he fell down and a constable sustained a bullet injury," Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma said earlier.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
