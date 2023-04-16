'Main baat Guddu Muslim...': Atiq, brother's last words

As many as three people were arrested, informed police after mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Saturday.

IMAGE: Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were speaking with the mediapersons when they were shot dead by unidentified assailants in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Three people have been arrested. Further details are to be shared later," said an officer after the gangster-turned-politician and his brother were shot dead in Prayagraj.

Moments before their killing, both criminals, who were accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, were speaking to the media while being taken for a medical.

The brothers, both jailed in Prayagraj, were in talking with mediapersons when they were killed in full view of camera crews around 10 pm.

"Nahi le gaye to nahi gaye (they did not take us, so we did not go)" were Atiq Ahmed's last words, when asked what did he have to say on not being taken to his son Asad's funeral.

"Main baat ye hai ki Guddu Muslim.... (the thing is that Guddu Muslim...) were Ashraf's last words.

The horrifying visuals were circulated widely on social media platforms and television channels.

Video footage showed a man thrusting a gun at Ahmad's head as he talks to reporters and the former Samajwadi Party MP collapsing.

The footage also showed the three assailants firing at the brothers even after they had fallen.