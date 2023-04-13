News
Rediff.com  » News » UP police shoots dead Atiq Ahmed's son in encounter

UP police shoots dead Atiq Ahmed's son in encounter

Source: PTI
April 13, 2023 13:47 IST
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son Asad, wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh police in Jhansi on Thursday, officials said.

 

IMAGE: Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed. Photograph: ANI Photo

Another accused, Ghulam, was also shot dead during the encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, said Special Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prasahant Kumar.

"Asad and Ghulam were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and were carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh each. They were killed in an encounter with the UP STF team," he said.

 

"The UP STF team was led by Deputy SP Navendu and Vimal. Sophisticated foreign made weapons were recovered from the accused. Further details are awaited," the officer added.

Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder case of then BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two police security guards were shot dead outside his home in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj area on February 24 this year.    

Based on a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered on February 25 against Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf, Asad, Ghulam and others.

The FIR was lodged under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Atiq  Ahmed is also an accused in the 2005 Raju Pal murder case. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
