News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Atiq's killers: 'We wanted to become popular'

Atiq's killers: 'We wanted to become popular'

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 16, 2023 13:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The three assailants, who were arrested after shooting dead gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj, confessed to their crime on Sunday, adding that they did it to 'become popular'.

IMAGE: A man opens fire at Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed as they were being taken for a medical checkup, in Prayagraj, on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

Days after Atiq Ahmed's son, Asad, was killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, the ganglord-turned-politician and his brother were killed on Saturday while being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj.

 

'We wanted to kill Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf with the aim of completely wiping off the Atiq-Ashraf gang and making a name for ourselves,' the first information report (FIR) quoted the arrested assailants as telling the police.

'The moment we received an update about Atiq and Ashraf being taken into police custody, we planned to kill them by posing as local journalists and blending with the crowd,' the FIR stated further.

All three attackers were apprehended at the scene after they voluntarily turned themselves in.

They are currently in police custody and are being questioned.

The Uttar Pradesh Police imposed Section 144 across the state in the wake of the incident and security was beefed up at key public installations and areas deemed sensitive.

Atiq Ahmed was accused in the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Raju Pal in 2005, as well as in the killing of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the BSP leader's murder, in February this year.

All three assailants were arrested, informed the police at a hurried press briefing on Saturday night after ganglord-turned-politician and his brother were shot dead in the full media glare.

"Three people have been arrested and are being questioned. A journalist was also injured as he fell down and a constable sustained a bullet injury," Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
Video: Moment when Atiq Ahmad, his brother killed
Video: Moment when Atiq Ahmad, his brother killed
Main baat Guddu Muslim...: Atiq, brother's last words
Main baat Guddu Muslim...: Atiq, brother's last words
People celebrating Atiq's murder are vultures: Owaisi
People celebrating Atiq's murder are vultures: Owaisi
Curran hails Raza, Shahrukh after Punjab win a thriller
Curran hails Raza, Shahrukh after Punjab win a thriller
Atiq's killing: Internet services shut in Prayagraj
Atiq's killing: Internet services shut in Prayagraj
CBI arrests Jagan Reddy's uncle in murder case
CBI arrests Jagan Reddy's uncle in murder case
'Captaincy hasn't plagued KL; he leads from the front'
'Captaincy hasn't plagued KL; he leads from the front'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Atiq's killing: Internet services shut in Prayagraj

Atiq's killing: Internet services shut in Prayagraj

Atiq murder can't happen without...: Oppn slams govt

Atiq murder can't happen without...: Oppn slams govt

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances