Atiq Ahmad, his brother Ashraf shot dead while being taken for medical checkup

Atiq Ahmad, his brother Ashraf shot dead while being taken for medical checkup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: April 15, 2023 23:38 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by unidentified assailants while they were being escorted by police to a medical college Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night.

IMAGE: Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were killed by unidentified assailants in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI

A senior police officer said three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred just two days after Ahmad's son was gunned down in a police encounter in Jhansi.

The shooting that occurred around 10 pm was caught on camera as mediapersons were following the duo who were being escorted to the hospital by police for a medical checkup.

 

At least two people, who posed as mediapersons, were seen firing from a close range at Ahmad and his brother who fell to the ground. Police soon overpowered the assailants.

The bullet-riddled bodies of Ahmad and Ashraf were taken away from the spot as tension gripped the area after the sensational killings.

"We are looking into the incident. It is too early to say anything. We are yet to question the arrested men," a police officer said.

Ahmad, a former Samajwadi Party MP, and his brother Ashraf were brought here for a court hearing in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

Ahmad's son Asad and one of his accomplices were killed in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13.

Their last rites were performed earlier in the day.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Officer threatened to eliminate me: Atiq's brother
Atiq son encounter: Umesh's kin says justice done
Am being harassed in Sabarmati jail, says Atiq Ahmed
Punjab beat Lucknow in last-over thriller
Warner blames batters for failed chase vs RCB
EPL: Brighton spoil Lampard's return; Spurs stumble
Kohli's consistent batting puts pressure on bowlers
Yogi's 'mitti me...' trends after Atiq's son encounter

Asad buried in Prayagraj; Atiq fails to attend funeral

