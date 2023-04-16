News
Moment when Atiq Ahmad, his brother killed

Moment when Atiq Ahmad, his brother killed

April 16, 2023 00:30 IST
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad were shot dead by unidentified assailants while they were being escorted by police to a medical college in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night.

The assailants opened fire at Atiq and Ashraf while they were speaking to the media in presence of security personnel.

 

The shooting was caught on camera as mediapersons were following the duo being escorted to the hospital by the police for a medical checkup. 

At least three people, who posed as mediapersons, were seen firing from a close range at Ahmad (60) and Ashraf, who fell to the ground. Police soon overpowered the assailants.

Warning: Disturbing visuals, please use discretion while watching

 

AGENCIES
 
