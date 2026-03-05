Haryana Pilgrims Injured as Truck Plunges into Ravine in Una

A truck accident in Una, Himachal Pradesh, has left nine pilgrims from Haryana injured, with four in critical condition, prompting an investigation into the incident.

Nine pilgrims from Haryana's Kurukshetra district were injured when a truck they were in fell into a deep ravine near Pirnagah in Himachal Pradesh's Una district, police said on Thursday.

Four injured persons have been shifted to the PGIMR in Chandigarh in a critical condition after the truck with about 15 devotees on board slipped off the road on Wednesday night, they said.

According to reports, the devotees from Pehowa in Kurukshetra had gone to pay obeisance at the Dera Baba Vadbhag Singh Maidi and Pir Nigah in Una district.

While returning from Una at around 11 pm on Wednesday, the driver lost control of the truck, which plunged off the road into a deep ravine.

The injured devotees were rushed to the regional hospital in Una, from where four were referred to the PGIMR in Chandigarh for advanced treatment.

Police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the BNS and the Motor Vehicles Act against the driver of the truck, Sahib Singh, based on a complaint lodged by Sanjay, a resident of Kurukshetra.